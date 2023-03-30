Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Walter H. T. Aufderheide and Jennifer L. Holloman, both of Spokane.

Mark L. A. Burrell, of Spokane Valley, and Pamela R. Roberts, of St. Albans, New York.

Jacob A. Morrison and Jenna R. Vansanford, both of Spokane.

Jerad J. McCartney and Michelle L. Madeen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Parkwater Square Apartments LLC v. Donald Fuller, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Marjean Seeley, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Katelynn Poe, restitution of premises.

McEwe LLC v. Andrew White, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Margaret M. Boring, restitution of premises.

Michele Nelson v. Susan Dingle, seeking quiet title.

EDT2017 LLC v. Devon Gilmore, restitution of premises.

EDT2017 LLC v. Jason Seavello, restitution of premises.

1998 Zalud Family Trust v. Nicole Dituri, restitution of premises.

Indian Pointe LLC v. Steve T. Baldwin, restitution of premises.

Sherwin Williams Company v. Justin T. Walker, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Ted A. Boucher, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Amber L. Conley, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Ronald Hannes, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Suzanne Skjold, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Suzanne G. Jenkins, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Adehline Goode, money claimed owed.

Simbro Inc. v. Andrew and Danielle Greenslitt, complaint for lien foreclosure.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Mia A. Lubben, 27; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Loren J. Bigleggins, 21; 109.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief and possession of a firearm.

Cole A. Schilling, 30; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Chenelle R. Somerlott, 32; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Amanda L. Traynor, 38; 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tikere S. Adams, 23; 16 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Dieby S. Bernardez, 22; 48 days in jail, reckless driving.

Alexander J. Blair, 28; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jaime R. Buckles, 30; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Glenn M. Downs, 48; 94 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Ryan J. Erickson, 41; six days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Mark J. Foy, 36; 23 days in jail, theft.

Tylon L. Frye, 38; 29 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Kirstin C. O’Sullivan

Richard M. Peterson, 38; 16 days in jail, protection order violation.

Joseph K. Pollet, 34; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Anthony Sewell, 38; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Cameron M. Srader, 20; 10 days in jail, third-degree attempted theft.

Samual F. Tesch-Villa, 20; 30 days in jail, theft.

Daniel R. Wilson, 43; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment and two counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jovon E. Stevens-White, 21; 16 days in jail, 18 months of probation, violation of harassment no contact order.

Christina M. Hardwick, 36; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Shane M. Anstadt, 26; 90 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tyler W. J. Dodd, 25; $500 fine, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Graceful S. Fiden, 34; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adam S. Gustafson, 32; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Adriana P. Gonzalez, 57; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

David B. P. Buswell, 42; 53 days in jail, dangerous weapons possession, manufacturing and selling.

Larry E. Coleman, Jr., 49; nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree driving with as suspended license.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Alex T. Matt, 33; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, third-degree theft.

Alex J. Heglund, 39; 60 days in jail with credit given for five days served, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph C. Hobbs, 39; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Joshua J. Holecek, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Zachary M. Jeansonne, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, reckless driving.

Kaedynce D. Hawvermale, 18; eight hours of community service, disorderly conduct.

Nicholas Heldreth, 33; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, third-degree theft and making a false statement to a public servant.

Stephanie A. Moose, 33; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Tara B. Morton, 48; $990.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lyle V. Osterhout, 41; $1,246 fine, two days in jai converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Don A. Castle, 62; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Linda M. Dennis, 42; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Kelton M. Peterson-Allen, 35; 16 days in jail, 11 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Shantell A. Vandever, 23; 23 days in jail, 12 months of probation, displaying weapon and possession of a firearm.

Carrice L. Wheeler, 29; 24 months of probation, using a building for drug purposes.

Timothy M. Whipple, 38; six days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Michael L. York, 29; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jerry A. Zumwalt, 47; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.