‘He’s had a tough road’: Former WSU pitcher Ian Hamilton overcomes obstacles, sticks in MLB as part of Yankees bullpen

ARLINGTON, Texas – The road to Ian Hamilton becoming a New York Yankee has been rather winding, but the Washington State product now has a home in the New York bullpen (1-1, 1.56 ERA, .92 WHIP in 10 appearances), and can’t complain.

“Oh yeah, great team, great time,” Hamilton, 27, said of his time with the Yankees. “Honestly, just the organization in general is great, a winning organization. It’s awesome. There were a couple people I knew before I got here, some people I had played with in the Cape (Cod) Summer League and some people I’ve played against the last few years, so it’s pretty cool [to be here].”

Between 2014 and 2016, the affable righthander pitched for the Cougars. His first two seasons at WSU saw him exclusively come out the bullpen, a role he admittedly prefers. However, as a junior, he was pressed into starting because that’s what the Cougars needed.

After his junior season, the White Sox selected him in the 11th round of the June 2016 Amateur Draft and he embarked on his professional career. However, he still has fond memories of his three years at WSU. “It was a great time. Love the Palouse, a good spot to be for college,” Hamilton said.

“Just being around the team, doing my off-field stuff like driving around the wheat fields, stuff like that, team get-togethers (is what I remember most). Relieving for sure (is the role I prefer). Had to start the last year (at WSU) because I don’t think we had any starting pitching coming back. Wish I didn’t have to do that, but that’s what I did.”

In just over two years, Hamilton climbed the ladder in the Chicago organization and on August 31, 2018, made his big-league debut, pitching the ninth inning of a 6-1 win against the Red Sox and needed only six pitches to retire the side in order. “Just grateful to the White Sox for the opportunity. Good start (to my career),” he said. “Being here (in New York) has a similar feeling.”

In 2018, he made 10 appearances for the Sox and was rehabbing with their Triple-A affiliate Charlotte in 2019 when he was struck in the face by a line drive, knocking out three teeth and giving him multiple facial fractures, which forced him to miss the 2019 season.

Hamilton returned in 2020 and made four appearances for Chicago before the Sox designated him for assignment in September 2020. After being claimed by Seattle, the Mariners DFAed him but he was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia. In January 2021, the Phillies cut him loose, leading Minnesota to claim him in February 2021. After the Twins DFAed him a week later, he went to the minors and made one appearance for Minnesota in 2022 before the Twins traded him to the Guardians last August.

After spending the rest of last season with Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate in Columbus, he elected to become a minor league free agent. In February, he signed a minor league deal with the Yankees and after starting the season in Triple-A, New York promoted him on April 3, two days before he could opt out of his contract and become a free agent were he not in the big leagues.

And it’s safe to say the Yankees are happy to have him, both in the bullpen and in the clubhouse. “I think he’s done really well. He’s been around the zone,” said New York catcher Jose Trevino. “He’s thrown all pitches for strikes. He shows no fear. He’s ready to go whenever you call him. He’s been really good for us.”

Hamilton sees his role with the Yankees as simple – eat innings whenever he’s asked to. And according to New York manager Aaron Boone, Hamilton has not only bolstered his bullpen with his consistently solid showings, but he’s also been an inspiration to his new teammates for all he’s been through to this point in his career. “I didn’t know much about him at all going into spring training, but he got our attention right away with just the quality of the stuff. He’s throwing strikes,” Boone said. “He’s been going after guys, got a fearlessness to him.”

“He’s had a tough road, been through a lot, and a lot of times when you come out the other end, it can serve you really well. He’s battle-tested in a lot of ways and in this game has tasted adversity, but I feel like he’s in a really good place physically stuff-wise.”

Hamilton’s versatility has been a boon to a Yankee team which has been rocked by injuries the first month of the season, bringing stability to a place where it might be needed most, the bullpen. “He’s pitched for us at times where we’ve needed to get probably even more length than we’re comfortable out of him, and he’s done it well,” Boone said.

“He pitched at the back end of a game in a winning scenario. In an extra-inning game, he got the win by keeping them off the board with a runner on second. He’s a really good athlete and that comes across on the mound. Just been pleased with how well he’s performed really since the start of spring training.”

Now in his fifth year as a professional, the Yankees are the sixth different organization Hamilton has toed the rubber for. Some might mistakenly label him as a baseball journeyman for being on his sixth organization in five years, but age 27 is a bit young to label anyone a journeyman.

However, the ex-Coug isn’t terribly concerned with labels. Just like he remains grateful to the White Sox for drafting him and giving him a chance to realize his dream of pitching in the big leagues, he’s equally grateful to the Yankees for giving him his latest opportunity.

“Yeah, definitely (I look at my career as I just keep getting opportunities). Just getting new jobs, new opportunities, new people, new faces. Good time,” he said. “It is better than what I expected. It’s a good time. Just being around the guys. We have superstars on this team. We have Hall of Famers. It’s incredible honestly. I’m not sure about that (there being a mystique about playing here), but you definitely have a chip on your shoulder when you’re with the Yankees. I didn’t realize what that meant until I got here.”

