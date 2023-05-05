Pair of North Idaho motorcycle crashes kills 1 in Hayden, injures another in Rathdrum on Thursday
May 5, 2023 Updated Fri., May 5, 2023 at 8:57 p.m.
A 29-year-old Dalton Gardens, Idaho, man died while riding a motorcycle Thursday in Hayden.
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Northern Lakes Fire District and the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to Fourth Street and Honeysuckle Avenue for the single-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The motorcyclist, Sheldon Phelan, died at the scene. Moments before the crash, the same motorcycle was reported to be driving erratically at a high speed, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators believe speed caused the crash.
Fourth Street from Prairie to Honeysuckle avenues was closed for a few hours as the sheriff’s office investigated.
A couple hours later in Rathdrum, a 59-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a collision with an SUV, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
A 28-year-old Rathdrum man turned south in a Ford Explorer onto the interchange of state highways 41 and 53 when he collided with the motorcyclist who was riding east through the intersection, police said.
The motorcyclist, a Blanchard, Idaho, man, was wearing a helmet. ISP is investigating the crash.
Police did not release the names of those involved in that crash.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.