Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Oleksandr Andriienko and Tetiana Trasiuk, both of Spokane.

Stephen G. Johnson and Jalane P. C. Stoker, both of Spokane.

Brandon W. Mullins and Rachel N. Del Pizzo, both of Spokane.

Robert G. Schleining and Teresa E. McAvoy, both of Airway Heights.

Dedrick J. Pakootas and Saylor M. Chimienti, both of Deer Park.

Edward A. Bobrov, Charlotte, North Carolina and Victoria E. Makhnyk, of Spokane.

David R. Treichel and Jessica R. Lamont, both of Spokane.

Zachary D. Harris and Andrea C. Roemer, both of Newman Lake.

Ronel D. Kee, of Spokane and Shelby N. Gamman, of Spokane Valley.

Jason R. Timm and Rachel N. Minor, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. F. Muller and Ryan S. Wise, both of Spokane.

Matthew D. Roth and Hannah M. Fishback, both of Spokane.

Joseph O. Labrum and Leah N. Triulzi, both of Newman Lake.

Anthony J. Fusco and Patricia Grabowski, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sonal LLC v. Yvonne Ortega, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. John R. Mosher, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Logan Scheres, restitution of premises.

Transitions v. Amorah Loddy, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Angela Sticka, restitution of premises.

Harlan Douglass Trust v. Tom Tavian, restitution of premises.

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Guadalupe Cloud, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management LLC v. Michael Hollingsworth, restitution of premises.

Laurie and John Treffry v. William E. Beck, Jr., complaint for damages.

Christopher R. Codd v. Timothy Monroe and Lisa Pendergrass, complaint for damages.

Aric Ludwick v. Jack Detmer, Home Express Delivery Services, LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dever, Breeanna S. and Donovan M.

Newman, Jason P. and Nicole L.

Dunlap, Micah and Jeff W.

Link, Jason and Amy

Hernandez, Marissa L. and Mark J.

Bafaro, Amanda M. and Chissus, Aaron A.

Wilber, Wende and Lance

King, Melissa M. and Eugene W., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Gene C. Barnard, 36; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Cody A. Mather, 34; 16 days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jordan R. Reopelle, 29; 34 days in jail, theft.

Devin M. Rowden, 32; 12 days in jail, theft.

Reid R. Schultz, 22; 122 days in jail, physical control.

Greyson A. Sysamouth, 31; 90 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Anrico A. White, 29; 36 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Cole R. Kloepfel, 34; four days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Gabriel A. W. Burdett, 46; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jona Gufsag, 34; $2,095.50 fine, 54 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Troy A. Bowers, 42; 16 hours of work crew, 12 months of probation, no valid operating license without identification, trip permit violation and failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Thomas K. Coleman, 48; six months of probation, third-degree theft.

Ann S. Flores, 31; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Colin B. Axtell, 24; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bryan D. Bewick, 36; 265 days in jail, reckless driving.