Motorcyclist dies in Spokane Valley crash, third motorcyclist to die in area in as many days

At least three motorcyclists died in three days in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene metro area after Saturday’s fatality in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a motorcycle-versus-vehicle crash around 11:10 a.m. at Dishman Mica Road and Eighth Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. Spokane Valley Fire Department personnel also responded, but the male motorcyclist died at the scene.

Initial information indicated the motorcyclist was traveling north on Dishman Mica Road at a speed believed to be higher than the speed limit. A woman was driving south on the road and turned east on Eighth Avenue, where the motorcycle collided with the side of the vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and was contacted by deputies.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the rider who died. The crash is under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call (509) 477-3195 and reference No. 10064048.

Ryan Schaum, a 21-year-old from Spokane, died Thursday when he struck a car and was thrown from his motorcycle 2 miles north of Spokane, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Sheldon Phelan, 29, of Dalton Gardens, died when he crashed a motorcycle Thursday in Hayden, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Also on Thursday, a 59-year-old Blanchard, Idaho, man was sent to the hospital after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in Rathdrum, according to Idaho State Police. Police did not release his name and his condition was unclear Saturday.