Prep roundup: Shadle Park baseball reaches district title game; East Valley softball claims second seed to tourney

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball, District 8 2A

Shadle Park 6, West Valley 2: Dylan Kakuda went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Quintin Tobey tossed 4 1/3 shutout innings of relief and the top-seeded Highlanders (14-7) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Eagles (14-8) in a semifinal.

Shadle advances to the title game against the Pullman-Clarkston winner on Tuesday.

Brayden Gentry went 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs and the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-7) eliminated the fifth-seeded Pirates (4-17) in six innings at Shadle in a first-round game earlier in the day.

Pullman 8, East Valley 2: Joey Hecker and Brendan Doumit knocked in two runs apiece and the third-seeded Greyhounds (14-8) eliminated sixth-seeded East Valley (0-18) in a first-round game. Pullman advanced to face Clarkston in a semifinal at Shadle Park on Tuesday.

Softball, 4A/3A

Central Valley 18, Gonzaga Prep 8 (6): Sofia Morales went 2 for 3 with a homer, four runs and three RBIs and the Bears (12-8, 12-6) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-17, 3-15) in six innings in the completion of a game started on Friday.

Sierra Fischer went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Maddie Saty had two hits and four RBI for CV. Sydney Wysocki homered with three RBIs for CV.

University 11, Ferris 0 (5): Kaidyn Howard and Maliyah Mann combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the visiting Titans (15-3, 15-3) blanked the Saxons (6-16, 5-13) in five innings.

Howard went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Natalie Singer added two hits and knocked in three for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 21, Lewis and Clark 4 (5): Quincy Coder went 3 for 4 with a double and eight RBIs and the visiting Falcons (8-10, 8-10) beat the Tigers (3-15, 3-15) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Savannah Smith went 4 for 4 with three runs for Ridgeline.

2A

Shadle Park 11-10, Clarkston 0-9: Madison Keon hit a walk-off single in the second game and the Highlanders (16-2, 15-0) swept the visiting Bantams (11-9, 9-6) in a doubleheader.

Keon finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Crimson Rice went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Shadle.

Rice struck out 11 in a six-inning complete game in the first game. Courtney Brown went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs and five RBIs for Shadle.

East Valley 29-18, Rogers 0-0: Mckenzie Ervin went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs and the Knights (10-10, 9-6) swept the visiting Pirates (0-16, 0-13) in a doubleheader.

Jocelyn Weger pitched a five-inning complete game and went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for EV, which secured the second seed to the district tournament.

Shelby Swanson struck out 13 in a five-inning complete game and went 3 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs in the first game. Weger went 4 for 5 six RBIs for EV.

1A





Colville 19 Newport 8 (6): Rachel Stutzer sent 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (10-7, 6-4) beat the Grizzlies (6-11, 3-10) in six innings. Alli Petrey and Navae Kinney added three hits and two RBIs apiece for Colville.

Boys soccer, District 8 2A

Pullman 5, Rogers 0: Carlens Dollin and Lukas Wexler scored two goals apiece and the top-seeded Greyhounds (15-1) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Pirates (7-9) in a semifinal.

Pullman hosts Wednesday’s district championship game against West Valley.

West Valley 3, Shadle Park 1: Colt White, Cyler Petruso and Rylan Allen scored and the Eagles (13-4) eliminated the Highlanders (8-10) in a semifinal. Jasper Marsh made five saves for WV.