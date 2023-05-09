Prep roundup: Beckett Ensminger hits walk-off to advance Shadle Park baseball; Mt. Spokane softball advances

May 9, 2023 Updated Tue., May 9, 2023 at 10:23 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball District 8 2A

Shadle Park 4, Clarkston 3: Beckett Ensminger hit a two-run, walk-off single Tuesday and the top-seeded Highlanders (15-7) edged the second-seeded Bantams (16-5) in the district title game.

Both teams advance to the District 5/6/8 crossover on Saturday.

Clarkston 5, Pullman 3: Trace Green struck out nine in a complete game and the Bantams (16-4) eliminated the third-seeded Greyhounds (14-9) in the semifinal.

District 8 4A

Kamiakin 8, Gonzaga Prep 0: Landon Welter threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 and the second-seeded Braves (20-4) beat the visiting third-seeded Bullpups (11-12) in a semifinal . G-Prep hosts a loser-out on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 4, Cheney 0: Brayten Ayers struck out eight strikeouts and had two hits and two RBIs as the second-seeded Wildcats (19-4) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Blackhawks (15-7) in a semifinal. Rece Schuerman added one RBI and two doubles for Mt. Spokane, which plays Kennewick in the title game.

District 7 1A

Colville 14, Deer Park 0: Fox Bateman had four RBIs and the visiting second-seeded Crimson Hawks (15-7) beat the top-seeded Stags (17-4) in the district title game. Both teams qualified for state.

Lakeside 2, Medical Lake 1: Peyton Hayes threw a complete game, striking out 10, and the fourth-seeded Eagles (12-12) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Cardinals (10-12) despite being no-hit in the district third-place game. Both teams qualified for the District 6/7 crossover on Saturday.

Softball District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 10, Ridgeline 0: Willow Almquist, Cassie Jay and Quincy Schuerman homered and the Wildcats (20-1) beat the visiting Falcons (8-11) in a first-round game. Jessica Waters had two hits and two RBIs for Mt. Spokane, which advances to a semifinal against University on Saturday.

Walla Walla 7, Mead 0: Zoe Hardy struck out 12 in a complete game and the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (6-14) beat the fourth-seeded Panthers (15-7) in a first-round game. Mead hosts Cheney in a loser-out game on Saturday.

University 6, Southridge 5: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with an RBI and the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (16-3) beat the third-seeded Suns (12-9) in a first-round game. Melise Brown homered and had four RBIs for Southridge.

Kennewick 10, Cheney 0: Rylee Bendewald hit a three-run homer, Peighton Fuhriman struck out nine over four innings and the top-seeded Lions (14-7) beat the seventh-seeded Blackhawks (9-11) in a first-round game.

District 8 4A

Hanford 16, Gonzaga Prep 0: Carah Sweet had two home runs with four RBIs and the Falcons (13-8) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-17) in a first-round game. Ava Marmon went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Hanford, which play Richland in a semifinal.

Gonzaga Prep will play Pasco in a loser-out on Saturday.

Chiawana 15, Lewis and Clark 0: Chase Wirt homered and the fourth-seeded Riverhawks (15-6) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (3-16) in a first-round game.

Lewis and Clark plays in a loser-out game on Saturday.

Boys soccer District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 1, Chiawana 0: Alex Wood scored the lone goal in the 58th minute and the first-seeded Bullpups (13-3) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Riverhawks (14-3)in a semifinal. Gonzaga Prep will host Pasco in the title game.

Lewis and Clark 1, Kamiakin 0: Cyrille Wangama scored the lone goal and the third-seeded Tigers (11-5) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Braves (4-14) in a loser-out. Lewis and Clark will face Chiawana in a loser-out game on Thursday.

Hanford 2, Central Valley 1: Justin Torres scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (7-11) beat the fifth-seeded Bears (7-8) in a loser-out. Hanford will visit Richland in a loser out on Thursday.

District 8 3A

Southridge 2, Mead 0: The top-seeded Suns (12-7) beat the second-seeded Panthers (11-3) in the district title game. Southridge advances to state, Mead to district second-place game on Saturday.

District 7 1A

Northwest Christian 6, Riverside 0: Lincoln Crockett scored two goals and the top-seeded Crusaders (14-3) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Rams (4-10) in a semifinal. Northwest Christian will host Lakeside in a winner-to-state district title game on Thursday.

Lakeside 5, Medical Lake 1: Sean Wilson scored three goals and the second-seeded Eagles (9-7) beat the visiting third-seeded Cardinals (9-9) in a semifinal. Medical Lake will play Lakeside in a loser-out game on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Pullman 7, West Valley 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Conner Kunz, 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and Mir Park (Pul) def. Hunter Napier and Judah Clark, 7-5, 6-2.

Clarkston 7, East Valley 0: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Nathan Gall (Clk) def. Ranson Liban, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Ikaika Millan and Espen Williams (Clk) def. Eric Prichard and Brandon Beeler. 2-6, 6-2, (10-5).

Girls tennis

Pullman 7, West Valley 0: At West Valley. No. 1 singles- Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Brynlee Ordinario, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Leila Brown and Lynnlin Qiao (Pul) def. Charlie Knapp and Sutton Nordus, 6-2, 6-3.

Clarkston 7, East Valley 0: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles- Annouck Jansen (Clk) def. Fasai Xiong, 6-4, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Maddie Kaufman and Taryn Oemers (Clk) def. Skyler Werner-Ashpough and Amelie Wondell, 6-1, 7-5.