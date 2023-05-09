The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
68°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Beckett Ensminger hits walk-off to advance Shadle Park baseball; Mt. Spokane softball advances

May 9, 2023 Updated Tue., May 9, 2023 at 10:23 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball District 8 2A

Shadle Park 4, Clarkston 3: Beckett Ensminger hit a two-run, walk-off single Tuesday and the top-seeded Highlanders (15-7) edged the second-seeded Bantams (16-5) in the district title game.

Both teams advance to the District 5/6/8 crossover on Saturday.

Clarkston 5, Pullman 3: Trace Green struck out nine in a complete game and the Bantams (16-4) eliminated the third-seeded Greyhounds (14-9) in the semifinal.

District 8 4A

Kamiakin 8, Gonzaga Prep 0: Landon Welter threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 and the second-seeded Braves (20-4) beat the visiting third-seeded Bullpups (11-12) in a semifinal . G-Prep hosts a loser-out on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 4, Cheney 0: Brayten Ayers struck out eight strikeouts and had two hits and two RBIs as the second-seeded Wildcats (19-4) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Blackhawks (15-7) in a semifinal. Rece Schuerman added one RBI and two doubles for Mt. Spokane, which plays Kennewick in the title game.

District 7 1A

Colville 14, Deer Park 0: Fox Bateman had four RBIs and the visiting second-seeded Crimson Hawks (15-7) beat the top-seeded Stags (17-4) in the district title game. Both teams qualified for state.

Lakeside 2, Medical Lake 1: Peyton Hayes threw a complete game, striking out 10, and the fourth-seeded Eagles (12-12) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Cardinals (10-12) despite being no-hit in the district third-place game. Both teams qualified for the District 6/7 crossover on Saturday.

Softball District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 10, Ridgeline 0: Willow Almquist, Cassie Jay and Quincy Schuerman homered and the Wildcats (20-1) beat the visiting Falcons (8-11) in a first-round game. Jessica Waters had two hits and two RBIs for Mt. Spokane, which advances to a semifinal against University on Saturday.

Walla Walla 7, Mead 0: Zoe Hardy struck out 12 in a complete game and the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (6-14) beat the fourth-seeded Panthers (15-7) in a first-round game. Mead hosts Cheney in a loser-out game on Saturday.

University 6, Southridge 5: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with an RBI and the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (16-3) beat the third-seeded Suns (12-9) in a first-round game. Melise Brown homered and had four RBIs for Southridge.

Kennewick 10, Cheney 0: Rylee Bendewald hit a three-run homer, Peighton Fuhriman struck out nine over four innings and the top-seeded Lions (14-7) beat the seventh-seeded Blackhawks (9-11) in a first-round game.

District 8 4A

Hanford 16, Gonzaga Prep 0: Carah Sweet had two home runs with four RBIs and the Falcons (13-8) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-17) in a first-round game. Ava Marmon went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Hanford, which play Richland in a semifinal.

Gonzaga Prep will play Pasco in a loser-out on Saturday.

Chiawana 15, Lewis and Clark 0: Chase Wirt homered and the fourth-seeded Riverhawks (15-6) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (3-16) in a first-round game.

Lewis and Clark plays in a loser-out game on Saturday.

Boys soccer District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 1, Chiawana 0: Alex Wood scored the lone goal in the 58th minute and the first-seeded Bullpups (13-3) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Riverhawks (14-3)in a semifinal. Gonzaga Prep will host Pasco in the title game.

Lewis and Clark 1, Kamiakin 0: Cyrille Wangama scored the lone goal and the third-seeded Tigers (11-5) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Braves (4-14) in a loser-out. Lewis and Clark will face Chiawana in a loser-out game on Thursday.

Hanford 2, Central Valley 1: Justin Torres scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (7-11) beat the fifth-seeded Bears (7-8) in a loser-out. Hanford will visit Richland in a loser out on Thursday.

District 8 3A

Southridge 2, Mead 0: The top-seeded Suns (12-7) beat the second-seeded Panthers (11-3) in the district title game. Southridge advances to state, Mead to district second-place game on Saturday.

District 7 1A

Northwest Christian 6, Riverside 0: Lincoln Crockett scored two goals and the top-seeded Crusaders (14-3) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Rams (4-10) in a semifinal. Northwest Christian will host Lakeside in a winner-to-state district title game on Thursday.

Lakeside 5, Medical Lake 1: Sean Wilson scored three goals and the second-seeded Eagles (9-7) beat the visiting third-seeded Cardinals (9-9) in a semifinal. Medical Lake will play Lakeside in a loser-out game on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Pullman 7, West Valley 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Conner Kunz, 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and Mir Park (Pul) def. Hunter Napier and Judah Clark, 7-5, 6-2.

Clarkston 7, East Valley 0: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Nathan Gall (Clk) def. Ranson Liban, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Ikaika Millan and Espen Williams (Clk) def. Eric Prichard and Brandon Beeler. 2-6, 6-2, (10-5).

Girls tennis

Pullman 7, West Valley 0: At West Valley. No. 1 singles- Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Brynlee Ordinario, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Leila Brown and Lynnlin Qiao (Pul) def. Charlie Knapp and Sutton Nordus, 6-2, 6-3.

Clarkston 7, East Valley 0: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles- Annouck Jansen (Clk) def. Fasai Xiong, 6-4, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Maddie Kaufman and Taryn Oemers (Clk) def. Skyler Werner-Ashpough and Amelie Wondell, 6-1, 7-5.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories