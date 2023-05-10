Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua P. Kapeluch and Amber M. Burwell, both of Spokane.

Zachary D. Schwinn and Chloe M. Pimley, both of Meridian, Idaho.

Taylor M. Halsey and Emily J. Stacy, both of Medical Lake.

Rod Schvaneveldt and Jennifer L. Palmerclark, both of Azle, Texas.

Joseph A. Stretch and Alanna J. Velasquez, both of Spokane Valley.

Adrien A. Smallwood and Mikayla J. Churchill, both of Spokane.

Isaac J. Wilkerson and Emily J. Lapp, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Kasey C. Kimble and Paula M. A. Polione, both of Phoenix.

Phineas V. K. Olafssen, of Vaughn, Washington, and Kendra J. Ferguson, of Spokane.

Christopher L. Chilton and Sarah M. Harris, both of Spokane Valley.

John W. J. Dobbins and Faith A. Nast, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan D. Brady and Sabrina M. Santanna, both of Spokane.

Tomas Stonehouse and Olivia C. Kraft, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Angela L. McDade, restitution of premises.

J T Gessele Enterprises LLC v. Jennifer Cadwell, restitution of premises.

Jacob Susol v. Garrett Allen, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Eric R. Wirt v. Dennis E. Knowles, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Western United Life Assurance Co. v. Jeffrey A. Everson, complaint for breach of contract, breach of implied duty of good faith and fair dealing and conversion.

Michael Millage v. YMCA, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dwyer, Steven and Nelson, Ashlin

Drake, Brian and Natalie

Page, Nicole M. and Caudill, Ryan

Ryburn, Elizabeth R. and Bigelow, Arthur W.

Bakir, Tina M. and Mahmut

Harding, Chandele A. and Richard C.

Polignoni, Gina M. and Sanders, Jill M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Katey L. Kaczar, 30; 97 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and bail jumping.

Andren C. McLean, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Donald Jacobson, 73; $4,768.13 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and five counts of theft of a firearm.

Michael C. Holst, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Lee M. Pegues, also known as Lee M. Bowens, 53; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge John O. Cooney

Zane C. McDonald, 29; 302 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree escaping.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Joseph C. Antelope, 26; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Romeo Carmel, 46; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Chad A. Delay, 29; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and driving while intoxicated.

Davon J. Henderson, 36; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Joseph D. Littlefield, 39; two months in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Aiden D. Clark, 18; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Julio Aguilar, 42; 24 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Toni Y. Andrew, 30; 11 days in jail, sitting/lying on sidewalk zone.

Todd N. Bakken, 20; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Xavier E. Mitchell, 23; 74 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

James E. Mulvaney, 59; 199 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Michael S. O’Bryant, 43; five days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Giovanni E. Rodriguez, 37; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Bethani N. Roska, 35; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Delores D. Schultz, 51; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jordan M. Templeton, 24; 11 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Seth W. Waite, 23; 11 days in jail, theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Austin L. Ayton, 27; four days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Willie F. Burns, 26; 15 days in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Gabriel M. Cramer, 22; $990.50 fine, 30 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, reckless driving, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and driving while intoxicated.

Johnathon A. Delay, 33; $750 fine, 23 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Ra-Sheana R. Gardner, 43; 30 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.