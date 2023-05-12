Washington records
Fri., May 12, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Oleg V. Burashnikov and Justine M. House, both of Spokane.
Karl A. Eastlund and Julie A. Distel, both of Spokane.
Dylan R. Drysdale and Kwinci L. Suwyn, both of Chattaroy.
Nicholas L. Weber, of Tacoma, and Stephani E. Wood, of Spokane.
Dennis A. Higgins and Jenavieve N. Wilner, both of Spokane.
Jarrod J. Swanson and Emily A. Schwartz, both of Spokane.
Cole A. Finney and Cheyenne J. Konrad, both of Spokane.
Dylan K. Stirn and Ashley M. Moneymaker, both of Spokane.
Mikaila J. Kelly and Ciera M. King, both of Spokane.
Ryan T. Owens and Audra A. Magone, both of Spokane.
Silas E. Wyatt, of Spokane, and Sheila R. Parsons, of Mead.
Jeramy L. Hart and Dawn L. Wagoner, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Alaa Elkharwily v. Jeff Sayers, restitution of premises.
Cedar Storage LLC v. Donnalee Ping, restitution of premises.
Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Newton Melton, restitution of premises.
Dakota Flats LLC v. Alexandra Edlin, restitution of premises.
Copper River Apartments LLC v. Sarah Anderson, restitution of premises.
Aaron Surina v. One Property Management, complaint for damages and injunctive relief.
Estate of Fred Ball and Elizabeth Appelberg v. Joseph Ball and Bank of America Co., complaint to establish constructive trust and require payment of funds.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Daley, Russell E. and Butler Stairs, Rickcanna A.
Chan, Namgo and Liu, Yanli
Smith, Katherine and Perrine, Randy
Joplin, Jonathan M., Jr. and Kirstyn A.
Christensen, Anna E. and Brent A.
Hodnett, James and Pamela H.
Perez, Jennie V. and Fernando E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Cage R. Daniels, 23; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Juanita R. Guzman, 42; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Zachary J. Hawthorne-Schackel, 37; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Richard T. Davis, 46; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Katiera L. Powers, 49; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson.
Jacob A. Robideaux, 31; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Dedrick Belson, 54; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and displaying a weapon.
Seth L. Bigwolf, 24; three days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Travis R. Crane, 30; 30 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.
Brandon B. Griffith-Strassner, 34; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Kylinn C. Grimm, 31; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Dominic J. Quarles, 38; 180 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Haseebullah Sahebzada, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Sabrina A. Soapes, 33; eight days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Kaylei E. Knudson, 22; seven days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Karlee D. Preble, 34; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Lashaun G. Sydeen, 24; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Phillip J. Wing, Jr., 28; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, resisting arrest.
Joseph A. Roberts, 27; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
