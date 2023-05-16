May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 4:11 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle S. Rydalch and Borin A. Oum, both of Spokane.

Nicholas E. M. Meacham and Kyndra N. Mote, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Narloch and Lauren M. Karbowski, both of Cheney.

Michael A. Hassett and Salliena J. N. Nyberg, both of Spokane.

Alexis E. Morga-Sevilla and Grace L. Burke, both of Spokane Valley.

Daylin V. Wittenberg, of Clayton, and Adele M. Rintamaki, of Spokane.

Connor W. Reding and Annalise G. Ellefsen, both of Spokane.

Douglas S. Foley and Sarah J. Sobottka, both of Spokane.

David A. Jeffrey and Larissa D. Bitton, both of Berrien Springs, Michigan.

Michael W. Tyler and Sarah J. Mintz, both of Spokane.

David Y. Anikeyev, of Portland, and Adelina V. Totmin, of Spokane.

Jose P. C. Ontiveros and Emily T. Stewart, both of Los Angeles.

Dylan M. Perry and Fidelia D. S. Araiza, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher P. Schelley and Sarah M. Ferguson, both of Spokane Valley.

Keegan J. Luckeysmith, of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Rheva F. Myhre, of Spokane.

James C. Harmon and Madisyn M. Atchley, both of Otis Orchards.

John H. Mueller and Hannah M. Prevost, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Corey W. Derby and Hope C. Spring, both of Chattaroy.

Eric S. Ostlund and Diana L. Mount, both of Spokane.

James A. Hilde and Cori A. Morland, both of Spokane.

Kyaw P. To and April Soe, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey M. Leatherman and Margaret L. Romine, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven A. Brown and Alissa A. Burbridge, both of Greenacres.

Kenneth J. Burton and Makayla B. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Justin S. Botkin and Stephanie L. Jones, both of Newport.

Elias I. Dahl, of Spokane, and Carey A. Hayhurst, of Elk.

Logan R. Morley and Katie J. Hoffman, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas T. Holmes and Chelsey L. Atkins, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sofia Tkach v. Candace Dixon, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Enjoy the River LLC v. Karen Thompson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates B LLC v. Jeremy Lindsey, restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Jeffrey Brayton, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Madison Sooter, restitution of premises.

Kiemle and Hagood Company v. Austin Sanchez, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Robert Hannum, restitution of premises.

R H Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Ronald Blount, restitution of premises.

Dario Artemov v. Bradley Buchanan, restitution of premises.

Andy Louie v. Bernadette Mitchell, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. William Bennett, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Colin Duenas, restitution of premises.

Cory Coulson v. Core-Mark International Inc., complaint.

Intermountain Leasing, LLC v. Larry and Judith Annunzio, complaint for breach of lease and foreclosure.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vandergriff, Christina and Richard L., Jr.

Monson, Gwen A. and Michael C.

Orth, Sarai R. and Joshua M.

Grant, Shannon R. and Ryan R.

Anderson Williams, Carol L. and Williams, James

Strohe, Melissa R. and David M.

Cashaw-Williams, Christina and Williams, Deontae

Downes, Kyle J. and Ranelle L.

Kelley, Meghan and Brandon L.

Spindler, Michelle and Edward A.

Myers, Tim P. and Amanda R.

Legal separations granted

Kunkel, Rachel C. and Charles F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Alixa N. Pryor, 23; 33 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading to second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Carl R. Miller, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jayden P. Campbell, 22; $4,135.86 in restitution, 104 days in jail with credit given for 104 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Daisharae E. Ortiz, 19; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Robert R. Ross, 49; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Aviance D. Webb, 39; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Ronald E. Williams, 39; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mason G. Day, 31; 26 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Mercedes A. Finley, 25; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Christopher S. Pagh, 33; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Grace M. Knight, 23; $250 fine, 12 months of probation driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Justin K. Rockey, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Chelsea G. Hammerstrom, 36; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

David M. Wagoner, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.