Inmate escapes work crew in Browne’s Addition

Spokane police is searching for an inmate who walked away from a Geiger Corrections Center work crew Thursday in Browne’s Addition.

The crew had just started cleaning up litter near Third Avenue and Sunset Boulevard when 43-year-old Eddie Williams took off around 10 a.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Williams is black, 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a distinctive corrections center orange vest and shirt with blue pants. People who see him or know his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Williams was arrested in April on a domestic violence protection order violation, police said. He will be charged with suspicion of felony escape if arrested.