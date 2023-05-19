Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols dies in motorcycle crash

May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Asotin County’s prosecuting attorney and coroner, Ben Nichols, died Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Nichols, 64, was riding a motorcycle on Critchfield Road in Clarkston when an SUV attempted to turn left across his path onto Swallows Nest Drive and collided with his motorcycle, according to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, then flown to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt, according to a news release.

Nichols had been the county prosecutor since 2001 and was hired as deputy prosecutor 1993.