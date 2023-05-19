The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
82°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols dies in motorcycle crash

May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols
Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com
Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols
Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols

Asotin County’s prosecuting attorney and coroner, Ben Nichols, died Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Nichols, 64, was riding a motorcycle on Critchfield Road in Clarkston when an SUV attempted to turn left across his path onto Swallows Nest Drive and collided with his motorcycle, according to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, then flown to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt, according to a news release.

Nichols had been the county prosecutor since 2001 and was hired as deputy prosecutor 1993.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety