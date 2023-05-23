Mead boys open up three-shot lead at State 3A golf tournament

May 23, 2023 Updated Tue., May 23, 2023 at 9:37 p.m.

Mead grabbed a three-shot lead after Tuesday’s opening round of the State 3A boys tournament at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club in Olympia.

The Panthers, led by the Mulder twins, Benjamin and Bradley, and Cameron Cantillana, opened with a 13-over-par 301. Mountain View and Gig Harbor are at 304.

Bishop Blanchet (310) is fourth entering Wednesday’s final round.

“Could have been better, could have been worse,” Mead coach Paul Peters said. “This is just such a tough track with no easy holes. Benjamin’s round started with a double (bogey) and a bogey on No. 2, then he was 2 under for the next 16 holes. Bradley was steady and Cam was very good in the fifth spot.”

Benjamin Mulder (73) is in sixth place and his brother Bradley (75) and Cantillana (75) are tied for eighth. Freshman Ben Barrett added a 78 and Ben Jones had 79.

Defending champion Max Herendeen of Bishop Blanchet had the low round with a 2-under 70. Mt. Spokane’s Alex Cloer and North Central’s Teigen Brill both shot 75.

In the girls tournament, Mead’s Brooke Bloom played the last nine holes in 1 over and carded an 8-over 80 at Hawks Prairie in Lacey. She’s tied for 14th place.

Southridge’s Jillian Hui took the lead with a 2-under 70, four ahead of Liberty’s Audrey Park and Eastside Catholic’s Nicole Koong.

Bellevue holds a 37-shot lead. Mead didn’t make the top eight to advance to the final round, but Bloom qualified in individual play.

4A: Lewis and Clark’s Amanda Nguyen opened with a 3-under 69 at Indian Canyon. She shares second with Issaquah’s Claire Chang. Union’s Jade Gruher, the defending champion, fired a 6-under 66.

Nguyen, the co-Greater Spokane League Player of the Year with Mead’s Bloom, made five birdies and two bogeys.

“I’m so proud of her,” Tigers coach Michelle Grafos said. “She stayed calm and took advantage of birdie opportunities when they came. She hit the ball well, just overall solid and steady.”

Lewis and Clark (346) and Gonzaga Prep (347) are seventh and eighth, respectively. Lissette Durkin led G-Prep with an 82.

Issaquah (305) holds a one-shot lead over Newport of Bellevue.

The Lewis and Clark boys are tied for fifth with Camas after shooting 309 at the Creek at Qualchan. Jack Brigham (74) and Geo Pirrie and Aden Rasmussen, both with 76s, paced the Tigers.

First-place Sumner (286) is five strokes in front of Bellarmine Prep, which was led by JJ Bordeaux’s 6-under 66. Sumner’s Ryan Takeshita is one back at 67.

Gonzaga Prep’s Dillon Schrock (72) is in seventh place.

2A: West Valley’s Melia Cerenzia carded a 73 at MeadowWood and sits in a three-way tie for second, four shots behind Cedarcrest’s Charlotte Giffin.

Cerenzia’s sister Spencer is in ninth after an 82. Pullman’s Ryliann Bednar (79) is in seventh place.

West Valley’s Keason Silva led area boys with a 78 at Liberty Lake. Rogers’ Wyatt Hart and Pullman’s Trae Fredrickson and Parker Legreid opened with 81s.

Centralia’s Von Wassen, and Burlington-Edison’s Ben Wilson and Wyatt Brownwell share first after shooting 69.

1A: Zillah’s Dallin Kibbe (73) holds a one-shot lead over Chelan’s Carson Clinton after one round at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Montesano’s Hailey Blancas (82) has a two-shot edge in the girls tournament.

2B/1B: Defending champion Dan Harrington of Northwest Christian took the lead with a 74 at Tumwater Valley Golf Club. Wilbur-Creston’s Kallen Maioho shares second place at 76.

Matthew Longstreth (80) of St. George’s is tied for ninth.

Tekoa-Rosalia’s Maddie Haas (88) shares fourth place. Sound Christian’s Makenna Kelpman is two shots in front after a 77.