May 23, 2023 Updated Tue., May 23, 2023 at 5:28 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David L. Chistianson and Taylor M. F. Marchand, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Brandon C. Jaynes and Katy J. A. Burge, both of Huntersville, N.C.

Gregory A. Erickson and Beverly S. Picardo, both of New Brighton, Minn.

Aidan B. Selander and Kadena A. Korbel, both of Post Falls.

Christopher J. Cooper and Lauren A. Lovelady, both of Newman Lake.

Alexander M. Wirth and Natalie E. Riel, both of Washington, D.C.

Jacob S. Hermes and Hannah E. Windhorn, both of Downers Grove, Ill.

Jordan N. Miller, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Paigree K. Thompson, of Spokane.

Joshua R. Peregoy and Suzanne D. Bemis, both of Spokane.

Michael T. McCourt and Barbara J. James, both of Spokane Valley.

Caleb F. Allen, of Lafayette, Tennessee, and Mariah J. Birkland, of Elk.

Bryce J. Walker and Krystal M. Bitzer, both of Colbert.

William F. Green and Selma J. Kruse, both of Spokane.

Hayden D. Daughenbaugh and Cecilia E. Jones, both of Hayden.

Stephen M. Babich and Steena K. Maudslien, both of Spokane.

Jesse L. Stanley, of Spokane, and Elisha S. Workman, of Chattaroy.

Justin J. Anglin and Krystal R. Carlson, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah J. Weaver and Marissa G. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Adam W. Harp and Greta K. Bennett, both of Harrington.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Heather Waagenaar, restitution of premises.

William Boomer v. Basma Makin, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Deborah Schwencer v. Hansen Logging LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Kiemle and Hagood Co. v. Aaron King, restitution of premises.

Zachary Richmond v. Benjamin Richmond, wrongful death.

Linda Lee v. Athlyn R. Hose, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Thomas B. John v. Rezina Emmons, seeking quiet title.

Randy Rogers v. Cherri L. Sprint, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Fabro LLC v. Brandon Howell, money claimed owed.

Jennifer L. Palmer and Palmer Construction v. Russell and Melissa Davaz, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sheppard, Nathan D. and Kara L.

Brown, Kaitlyn A. and Rosete, Oliver D.

Yikealo, Timnit Y. and Muluneh, Andient M.

Snell, John and Janice

Sharpe, Karlee and Benjamin

Iskandar, Safriana D. and Shkhair, Awad M.

Rasmussen, Aaron M. and Meaghan C.

Gyllstrom, Miranda K. and Kurt R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James T. Lowry, 50; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order and third-degree domestic assault.

Codey D. Hornbeck, 26; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to stalking and violation of order.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Andrew D. Craigo, 31; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Joshua W. Johnson, 41; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Michael J. Kegley, also known as Mike Falcon, 50; 62 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Chelsey R. Applebee, 25; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Sean S. Arquette, 37; 35 days in jail, false statement.

Dustin L. Conklin, 31; 10 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jaron D. L. Hatfield, 24; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Paul J. Kobeney, 25; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas R. Pillar, 33; 19 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference.

Derek A. Sheffield, 47; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Larry J. Vawter, 68; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.