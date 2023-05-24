May 24, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 9:11 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy V. Korneychuk and Alexys C. Keltz, both of Spokane Valley.

Brent M. Yost and Joanna R. Weir, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Macleod and Goldie J. Vanheel, both of Moses Lake.

Hayden R. J. Hockett, of Liberty Lake, and Madelyn R. Sohns, of Spokane Valley.

Luke M. Hopkins and Patricia J. Durazo, both of Spokane.

Thomas F. Barrett and Katherine M. Mossman, both of Spokane.

Zachary S. Howard and Michaela F. Garton, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevor M. Miller and Rynelle D. Acasio, both of Spokane.

Alvin R. Ekholm and Kristina Chidester, both of American Fork, Utah.

Samuel C. Yancey and Yessica G. Maldonado, both of Cheney.

Catrina L. Sneddon and Kelsey N. Kipp, both of Cheney.

Steven L. Michael and Paityn L. Medlen, both of Spokane.

Kyle L. McGuire and Kaylene A. Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin T. Baarstad and Jessica P. K. Lancaster, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Thompson and Holly M. Booth, both of Medical Lake.

Shawn M. Tresner and Tamy L. Rayfield, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Tara Holcomb, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Debra LaForte, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Sandra L. Allison, restitution of premises.

William B. Varner v. Kristy Graham, restitution of premises.

GVD Hospitality Management Services Inc. v. Donald Trujillo and Victoria V. Reik, complaint.

Phillips Pet Food and Supplies v. Shannon Czako and Elite K9 Training, complaint.

Industrial Welding Company Inc., S & R Jordan, LLC, et al. v. State of Washington, Washington State Departments of Transportation, et al., complaint.

SYSCO Corporation Inc. v. The Foxhole LLC, The Foxhole Bar and Grill, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Person, Jeremy D. and Bolton, Megan D.

Jack, Abigail R. and Ryan P.

Shaughnessy, Shalyn M. and Devin M.

Wright, Cheryl and Scott

Younce, Samantha and Kelsey, Jacob

Ipaye, Abimbola A. and Oluwatosin O.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Jamie L. Flemming, 27; seven months in jail with credit given for seven months served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Eric A. Mork, 57; 162 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child, third-degree child molestation and first-degree rape of a child.

Alex S. Bramlett, 34; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

William J. Kuperus, 25; 60 months to life in prison, life of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Joseph A. Mullins, 37; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Jason A. Whitmire, 46; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Shawn M. Moller, 49; 27.5 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.5 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault.

Tremaine W. Reed, 26; 12 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Casey L. Barker, 41; 180 days in jail with credit given for 180 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Duane A. Sorenson, 31; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Christopher G. Carver, 49; eight months in jail, two months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree assault.

Jonathon E. Patten, 45; 14 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Scott C. Gothberg, 39; $250 in restitution, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joseph E. Rowley, 43; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Daniel M. Spicer, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Erin M. Schreiber, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jerry W. Clark, 51; 116 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Johvani L. D. Andrews, 26; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Chandler K. Barton, 23; one day in jail, six months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Bany M. Bakana, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Ian J. Freir, 37; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Darick R. Porter, 41; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Daniel M. Girton, 33; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joave A. Ellis, 28; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Clowser Trucking, LLC, Spokane; debts of $223,330.

Brad M. and Chelsea A. Clowser, Spokane; debts of $352,730.

Galina I. Chernenko, Spokane; debts of $133,084.

Sabrina R. Walsh, Spokane Valley; debts of $22,145.

Dwain M. and Amanda S. Aune, Cheney; debts of $120,891.

Nathan T. and Danielle M. Nybo, Spokane; debts of $206,799.

Mitchell J. Prothero, Spokane; debts of $28,473.

Forrest G. Cameron and Shanell A. Zwarg, Colbert; debts of $373,723.

Terry S. and Felicia Ruth Karst, Spokane; debts of $55,334.

Nedra J. Dibari, Spokane; debts not listed.

Thomas J. Padgett, Chewelah; debts of $32,450.

Wage-earner petitions

Brian K. and Jamie C. Cummings, Colville; debts of $264,114.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven M. Davis, 21; 24 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Steaphan T. Martin, 32; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Aaron K. Rogers, 44; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft and making a false statement.

Billy S. Temple, 48; 50 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, two counts of protection order violation and theft.

Ryan P. Todd, 26; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jeremy J. Warfield, 46; 68 days in jail, indecent exposure and second-degree reckless burning.

Hailey N. Watson, 31; one day in jail, physical control.