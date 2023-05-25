State softball: Genesea Westman leads Deer Park to opening-round win over Bellevue

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s State 1A softball games.

State 1A softball

Deer Park 9, Bellevue Christian 6: Genesea Westman hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, Paige Hamilton added a two-run double moments later and the sixth-seeded Stags (20-4) eliminated the 11th-seeded Vikings (18-5) in a State 1A opening-round loser-out game at Columbia Playfields in Richland on Thursday.

Westman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Sammy Fausti had three hits and three runs for Deer Park, which advances to face third-seeded Hoquiam in a quarterfinal on Friday at 1 p.m.

Riverside 11, Kiona-Benton 5: Allison Lapano homered, Kaylee Winterroth went 4 for 4 with two runs and the fifth-seeded Rams (18-3) eliminated the 12th-seeded Bears (17-12) in a State 1A opening-round loser-out game . Aden Berger, Malia Reedy and Lexi Repp had two RBIs apiece for Riverside, which advances to play fourth-seeded Blaine in a quarterfinal on Friday at 1 p.m.