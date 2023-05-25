May 25, 2023 Updated Thu., May 25, 2023 at 6:34 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jatinder P. S. Lidhar and Brittany M. Roberts, both of Cheney.

Irvin Montiel-Ramirez and Sarah J. Grauberger, both of Spokane.

Scott P. Potter and Vanessa M. Lane, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Lindsay, Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, and Serena L. Brown, of Attica, New York.

Brent Spendlove and Alisha M. Ainsworth, both of Deer Park.

Joshua M. L. Hardin and Jennifer P. T. Phan, both of Spokane.

Allen V. Shiva, of Spokane, and Anastasia A. Fedorv, of Spokane Valley.

Cameron A. Linden and Taylor J. Brown, both of Spokane.

Jacob A. Dick and Katie E. Terris, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle V. Darling and Morgan D. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New Suits

Cottages At Havana LLC v. Aime Meland, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Ron Rogers, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. James Smit, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Matthew Mackenzie, restitution of premises.

Canyon Bluffs Investors VII v. Jasmin James, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Erin Butler, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Nicole Stensgar, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. Kimberly Waggoner, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Valerie Entwistle, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. David Walsh, restitution of premises.

MST Stonecrest LLC v. Amber Fellows, restitution of premises.

Redwood Holdings LLC v. Shelly A. Neumann, restitution of premises.

Adrianna Bain v. Robert Bain, seeking quiet title.

California Commercial Investment Group Inc. v. Therese A. Woerpel, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Garret L. Thomas, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Group v. Breanna Gonzales, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Group v. Daniel Lemus, restitution of premises.

Tim Arneson v. Christian A. Henley, restitution of premises.

Jacob Wiley v. Amy Thomas, restitution of premises.

James Lodato and Sarah L. Vantress-Lodato v. Aylish, Jody and Steven Morehouse, complaint for personal injuries.

Pavel S. Chernichenko v. Pamela L. Smith, et al., complaint.

Bill T. Labute v. URM Stores, Inc. and Rosauers Supermarkets, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

May, Kelly A. and Barney, Dwaine A.

Murphy, Jill and Brandon

Suarez, Joshua D. and Tracey

Beegle, David C. and Glenda M.

Van Riper, Sheri R. and Christopher M.

Deaflad, Elizabeth R. and Michael R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Roderick K. Culp, 37; 373 days in jail with credit given for 373 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, attempted disarming a law enforcement or corrections officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge John O. Cooney

Travis V. Lahman, 53; 29 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Aaron D. Hill, 40; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after pleading guilty to five counts of money laundering.

Jennifer M. Charlo, 38; $600.15 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Justin T. Jerald, 32; 14 days in jail, disorderly conduct with abusive language.

Jeremiah J. Martinez, 24; one day in jail, reckless driving.

James J. Nettleingham, 11 days in jail, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dominique K. Reh, 24; 14 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Isaiah S. Rodin, 24; 10 days in jail, second-degree reckless burning.

Tiana M. Samuels, 22; 11 days in jail, no valid operating license without identification.

Daniel V. Signer, 29; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nathan Brockmier, 21; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jacob P. Bryant, 36; six months of probation, third-degree theft.

Tanner D. Byrd, 26; eight days in jail, indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Kaylee A. Cozzetto, 25; 13 days in jail, six months of probation, third-degree theft.

James R. Farmer, 48; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Michael P. George, 39; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Joanna R. Saunders, 28; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Steven B. Botter, 45; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Tony A. Brandon, 44; 45 days in jail, harassment.

Lucas M. Clevenger, 35; 236 days in jail, 36 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Raymond J. Franetich, 46; 149 days in jail, 24 months of probation, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Austin T. W. Hulse, 24; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kiya K. Richardson, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Augustus K. Skelton, 22; 25 days in jail, 12 months of probation, resisting arrest, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and third-degree attempted assault.

Kenneth Smith, 23; 121 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.