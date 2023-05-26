Former Washington State standout Max Borghi receives NFL tryout after playing in XFL

From staff reports

Former Washington State running back Max Borghi may earn another shot in the NFL.

Borghi received a tryout invitation with the Cleveland Browns, after playing a season in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks. He was fifth in the league in rushing, handling 78 attempts for 310 yards and six touchdowns and added 21 receptions for 139 yards.

Borghi went undrafted in 2022 after leaving the Cougars with a year of eligibility. He spent time on three teams’ practice squads, before opting as for the XFL. Borghi told The Spokesman-Review in February he was hoping for another shot at the NFL.

“Getting a little taste of it was exciting,” Borghi said. “But I want to get back in. I’m hungry for another opportunity.”

Since the end of the XFL season 23 players have signed NFL contracts.