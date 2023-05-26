The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff’s office advised missing 26-year-old is safe

May 26, 2023 Updated Fri., May 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A 26-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday contacted her family and advised she was safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

A family member of Brianna Walton said they had not had contact with her since May 1, when she was believed to be going to a residence in the 9500 block of North Atlantic Street in Spokane, according to the sheriff’s office.

