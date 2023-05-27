On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ABC
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 NBC
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox 28
Baseball, college, conference tournaments
9 a.m.: ACC: Miami vs. Clemson ESPN2
Noon: SEC: Texas A&M vs. TBD ESPN2
3 p.m.: Big 12: Teams TBD ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Texas at Baltimore or St. Louis at Cleveland MLB
1:07 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Angels or Boston at Arizona MLB
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN
Football, USFL
11:30 a.m.: Memphis at Houston USA
2:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Michigan FS1
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf
10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
1 p.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf
Lacrosse, Women’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Championship game, teams TBD ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: Portland at Kansas City Fox 28
5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Nashville FS1
Softball, Super Regionals
11 a.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
1 p.m. Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
