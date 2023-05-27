The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

May 27, 2023 Updated Sat., May 27, 2023 at 2:34 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ABC

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 NBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox 28

Baseball, college, conference tournaments

9 a.m.: ACC: Miami vs. Clemson ESPN2

Noon: SEC: Texas A&M vs. TBD ESPN2

3 p.m.: Big 12: Teams TBD ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Texas at Baltimore or St. Louis at Cleveland MLB

1:07 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Angels or Boston at Arizona MLB

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN

Football, USFL

11:30 a.m.: Memphis at Houston USA

2:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Michigan FS1

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf

10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

1 p.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf

Lacrosse, Women’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Championship game, teams TBD ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Portland at Kansas City Fox 28

5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Nashville FS1

Softball, Super Regionals

11 a.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

1 p.m. Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

