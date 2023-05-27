Washington records
Sat., May 27, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Taden L. Walker and Alyssa M. T. Elliott, both of Idaho Falls.
Tristan N. Twin and Kylia S. Knudson, both of Spokane Valley.
Adam R. Stephens and Jessica L. Shaffer, both of Spokane.
Ramon A. M. Capote and Elizabeth R. Fellows, both of Spokane.
Malachi E. W. Case and Natalie I. Jenkins, both of Airway Heights.
Jeffrey M. Rideout and Molly F. McIntyre, both of Spokane Valley.
Scott D. Inman and Rebekah J. Stowe, both of Spokane.
Michael A. Mayo, of Ocean Shores, Wash., and Susan D. Lewis, of Olympia.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Guenther Property Management for Bell Four LLC v. Ieshia Garton, restitution of premises.
Meeds Inc. v. Michael Coe, restitution of premises.
Adam Stites v. Clayton J. Montgomery, money claimed owed.
Melissa Hoover v. Winter Farms LLC, Michael and Sheri Tullis, complaint.
American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Jevante Debates-Sturgeon, complaint for property damage and personal injury.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Reeds, Daniel and Russel, Tori
Sanchez-Hernandez, Ivan J. and Garcia, Erica M.
Lueth, Teresa L. and Patino, Artemio L.
Boyd, Richard and Deanne
Killinger, Dustin R. and Kari L.
Wicks, Jocelyn E. and Sinclair, Terry M.
Neal, Kayla M. and Derrick A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Aaron J. Hall, 33; 45 months in a prison-based alternative program, 45 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Danelle L. Darke-Allen, 25; 38 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and making a false statement.
Robert J. Day, 45; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Shaun P. Henderson, 40; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.