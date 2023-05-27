Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Taden L. Walker and Alyssa M. T. Elliott, both of Idaho Falls.

Tristan N. Twin and Kylia S. Knudson, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam R. Stephens and Jessica L. Shaffer, both of Spokane.

Ramon A. M. Capote and Elizabeth R. Fellows, both of Spokane.

Malachi E. W. Case and Natalie I. Jenkins, both of Airway Heights.

Jeffrey M. Rideout and Molly F. McIntyre, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott D. Inman and Rebekah J. Stowe, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Mayo, of Ocean Shores, Wash., and Susan D. Lewis, of Olympia.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Guenther Property Management for Bell Four LLC v. Ieshia Garton, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Michael Coe, restitution of premises.

Adam Stites v. Clayton J. Montgomery, money claimed owed.

Melissa Hoover v. Winter Farms LLC, Michael and Sheri Tullis, complaint.

American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Jevante Debates-Sturgeon, complaint for property damage and personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reeds, Daniel and Russel, Tori

Sanchez-Hernandez, Ivan J. and Garcia, Erica M.

Lueth, Teresa L. and Patino, Artemio L.

Boyd, Richard and Deanne

Killinger, Dustin R. and Kari L.

Wicks, Jocelyn E. and Sinclair, Terry M.

Neal, Kayla M. and Derrick A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Aaron J. Hall, 33; 45 months in a prison-based alternative program, 45 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Danelle L. Darke-Allen, 25; 38 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and making a false statement.

Robert J. Day, 45; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Shaun P. Henderson, 40; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.