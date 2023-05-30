Boise State graduate student dies in CDA Marathon

A graduate assistant in the football program at Boise State University died Sunday after collapsing during the Coeur d’Alene Marathon.

Andrew Walker, 23, received life-saving efforts on the course and at the hospital, according to a statement by event organizer Negative Split.

Other runners stopped the race to perform CPR, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

As lifelong athlete, running a marathon was on his bucket list, his mother told Negative Split.

“Andrew Walker was an unbelievable young man with the world in front of him and the spirit to accomplish everything he desired,” Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos wrote in a statement. “His infectious smile and energy will not be forgotten. Those of us who were lucky enough to be graced by his presence will carry it in us from here forward.”

While at Boise State, Walker was a member of the Sigma Chi Lambda Xi fraternity.

“Andrew was a role model, a brother to us, and a friend to all,” the fraternity chapter wrote on Facebook.

Walker graduated from O’Dea High School in Seattle in 2018, where he was active in football and lacrosse. The school has set up a memorial scholarship in his name.

“His joyful spirit brought a smile to everyone,” O’Dea High School said in statement announcing the fund.