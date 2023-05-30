May 30, 2023 Updated Tue., May 30, 2023 at 4:50 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bryan M. Watson and Grace M. Hayden, both of Colbert.

Joel A. Valenciano, of Spokane, and Shania K. Cornell, of Rathdrum.

Justin P. O’Neill and Hanna E. Nysoe, both of Spokane.

Jack J. Meesey and Judeashia L. R. Guerrero, both of Spokane Valley.

James R. McDonell and Nhu T. Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Chipu Chu and Anne K. Rowley, both of Anchorage.

Tyler J. R. Miller, of Chattaroy, and Tatiana F. D. Rocha, of Florianopolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Eduardo Martinez and Brooke M. Morrow, both of Spokane Valley.

Issiah L. Schauman and Katrina E. Turner, both of Spokane.

Lee W. Vickrey and Sarah L. Poe, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Benjamin L. Cole, of Spokane, and Anne M. Schulthies, of Liberty Lake.

Jason R. Ballard and Madison S. Best, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Northwood Ridge Development LLC v. Ernie Tao, restitution of premises.

Vintage Rentals LLC v. Shalawn Wilson, restitution of premises.

Daniel Currier v. Tracy L. Nelson-Boss, restitution of premises.

Rick Tannehill v. Sierra Scharff, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Lucy Mordue, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Nathaniel Thomson, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Danielle White Williams, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Sean Morgan, restitution of premises.

Enjoy the River LLC v. Joshua Leander Schmidt, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Paul Robinson, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Bokwa Ali, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management v. Jenny Jeik, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Christopher Edmonds, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Dick Justin, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Derrick K. Robinson, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. David L. Newman, money claimed owed.

Geffrey M. Denman v. Nichole R. Payton and Bank of America, complaint for partition of property and request for equitable relief.

Thomas S. Shanks v. Jonathan C. Munro, complaint for conversion and breach of fiduciary duty.

Loretta Winfrey v. Taylor and Michaela Thompson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rolon, Edgar L. and Sanchez, Ruth G.

Wayuono, Siti H. and Avie

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Thomas M. Goldthorpe, 52; 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Donald P. Beck, 36; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Christopher D. Brown, 73; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Tyler S. Keener, 34;172 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Makayla J. Alderman, 28; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of cyberstalking.

Tremaine W. Reed, 26; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James F. Stromberg, 40; 26 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Timothy S. Brillon, 55; 20 days in jail, displaying a weapon.

Myleena M. L. Chappell, 28; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Paul D. Chavez, 35; five days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Windy M. Dean, 36; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jason J. Espinoza, 35; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

David W. Foehringer, 62; $990 fine, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brennan H. Holloway, 24; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ryan M. Kneib, 34; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Christina M. Morley, 41; 15 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Timothy R. Pawley, 37; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Tremaine W. Reed, 26; 27 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Steven P. Rich, 20; 30 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Steven J. Silletti, 49; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Robert L. Spring, 34; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Louis J. Stephens, 32; nine days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Ryan C. Studebaker, 39; 24 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ronald L. Trammell, 42; 25 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Anthony J. Williams, 50; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.