May 31, 2023 Updated Wed., May 31, 2023 at 6:48 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mitchell J. Young and Sage M. Wolter, both of Spokane Valley.

Mohammad S. Sediqi and Soraya Sediqi, both of Spokane.

Maclean M. Cook, of Bellingham, and Jennifer A. O. Loehner, of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan J. Tisdale and Samuel R. Josephsen, both of Spokane.

Dustin C. Quaschnick and Bethanne J. Hughes, both of Airway Heights.

Nathan S. Ivaoff, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Isabella G. Zwiesler, of Mead.

Jesse J. Hunt and Rachel E. Roberts, both of Colbert.

Troy M. McKenzie and Stacie M. Leighton, both of Spokane Valley.

Randy M. Casey and Crystal L. Hinson, both of Spokane.

John P. Zamora and Bobbie J. Bauer, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Fekete and Jasmine D. H. Martinez, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Timothy A. Duckett and Melissa E. Gibbs, both of Spokane.

Stepeh R. Yurkin, of Mead, and Izabelle K. Tucker, of Spokane.

Jared D. Nielsen and Lauren A. Berg, both of Spokane.

Shawna L. Sandgren and Vanessa R. Luna, both of Spokane.

Derrick B. Oliver and Nicole M. Ryan, both of Spokane.

Joseph D. Opsal and Jennylin B. Grimes, both of Glendive, Mont.

Cory D. Lozano and Carmen N. Connors, both of Spokane.

Kole A. Smith and Anna M. Sandell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Umpqua Bank v. Michael W. Conrad, money claimed owed.

Kresttian Foster v. Patricia Balland, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shannon, Mary K. and Storr, David R.

Richardson, Dale V. and Sonia

Simmet, Jennifer A. and Richard J.

Chege, Peter C. and Kirapash, Agatha M.

Akre, Haile E. and Kroy M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Aris L. Fanning, 19; 59 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Peter A. Benway-Allen, 53; 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree identity theft and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jonathan G. Ruffins, 32; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Stephen E. Bednar, 24; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Victor E. Lamere, 20; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, 60 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Tyler A. Estrada Simon, 29; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Shawn A. Gilmore, 41; 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree animal cruelty.

Michael E. Williams, 59; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Zachariah E. Miles, 40; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm, fourth-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jacob M. Kirl, 25; 12 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Francisco Puga Saldierna, 39; seven days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Tiffany L. Roadruick, 35; seven days in jail, protection order violation.

Brandie C. M. Roth, 22; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Renee L. Shore, 38; 44 days in jail, protection order violation.