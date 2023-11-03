Berkly Catton, Conner Roulette lead Chiefs to OT victory over Thunderbirds

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – In his previous game, Berkly Catton endured a rare performance in which he was held without a goal or an assist.

Catton was much more involved Friday night, and the Spokane Chiefs benefited from the center’s two goals in a 3-2 overtime win over the Seattle Thunderbirds in a Western Hockey League game at the accesso ShoWare Center .

Conner Roulette, who assisted on each of Catton’s two goals, scored the winner 1 minute, 13 seconds into overtime.

Catton’s eighth goal of the season tied the game at 1 just 24 seconds into the second period. His second tally at 2:04 of the third period evened the score at 2-all.

Catton, playing in his third season with the Chiefs, has been held scoreless in just two of Spokane’s 13 games.

Goaltender Cooper Michaluk was credited with 33 saves for the Chiefs.

Chiefs add Ekström

Rasmus Ekström, a forward from Sweden, was added to the Chiefs’ roster on Thursday.

Spokane’s second-round pick in the 2023 CHL import draft, Ekström compiled four goals and three assists in nine games playing for Sodertalje SK J20 this season.