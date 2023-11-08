Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep girls soccer advances in 4A; Mt. Spokane survives 3A play-in game

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports state tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Eastmont 0: Keegan Austin scored in the first half, Jennah Wanner added insurance in the 73rd minute and the third-seeded Bullpups (15-3) blanked the visiting 14th-seeded Wildcats (12-6-1) in a State 4A first-round game.

Amelia Pielli made five saves in the shutout for Gonzaga Prep, which hosts 11th-seeded Puyallup in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Kitsap 2 (SO): Dakota Hansen scored the winning goal in a shootout and the 15th-seeded Wildcats (11-5) beat the visiting 18th-seeded Cougars (9-5-4) in a State 3A play-in game.

Lily Romey scored the tying goal in the 67th minute and Kenzie Shuler made two key saves in the shootout for Mt. Spokane, which faces No. 2 Shorewood on the road Friday in a first-round game.

Fife 4, Clarkston 0: Ariana Vaeao started the scoring in the 14th minute and the second-seeded Trojans (21-0) eliminated the 15th-seeded Bantams (13-5-1) in a State 2A first-round game.

Eloise Teasley made 14 saves for Clarkston.

Bear Creek 2, Freeman 1: Tatum Jackson and Milly Smith scored goals and the visiting 10th-seeded Grizzlies (15-5-1) eliminated the seventh-seeded Scotties (13-6) in a State 1A first-round game.

Aubrey Gregory got Freeman on the board in the 79th minute.

Vashon Island 1, Lakeside 0: The eighth-seeded Pirates (15-3-1) eliminated the ninth-seeded Eagles (15-5) in a State 1A first-round game.

Northwest Christian 5, Mabton 0: The fifth-seeded Crusaders (13-2) beat the visiting 12th-seeded Vikings (10-9) in a State 2B/1B first-round game.

NWC plays at fourth-seeded Highland in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Volleyball

2B

Colfax 3, Toutle Lake 0: The third-seeded Bulldogs (18-3) swept the sixth-seeded Ducks (15-7) 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 in a state quarterfinal at Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

Colfax plays Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal Thursday at 10 a.m. Toutle Lake drops into the fifth-place bracket.

Colfax swept Walla Walla Valley Academy 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 in a first-round match.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Liberty 0: The fifth-seeded Broncos (19-2) swept the 13th-seeded Lancers (12-5) 25-17, 25-23, 25-17 in a state quarterfinal.

Liberty drops into fifth-place bracket against No. 1 seeded Adna.

LRS swept 12th-seeded Coupeville and Liberty upended fourth-seeded Goldendale in straight sets in first-round matches.

1B

Oakesdale 3, DeSales 0: The No. 1-seeded Nighthawks (22-0) swept the ninth-seeded Tigers (12-9) 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 in a quarterfinal at Yakima Valley SunDome.

Oakesdale faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a semifinal Thursday at noon. Odessa takes on Springdale in the fifth-place bracket.

Brieyn Henley had 22 kills, Samantha Holley had 40 assists and the Nighthawks swept 16th-seeded DeSales (15-5) 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 in a first-round match.

Hayden Schuh had 10 kills, Melloney Deife had 24 assists and Odessa swept eighth-seeded Orcas Island (17-4) 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 in a first-round match.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Springdale 1: The fourth-seeded the Warriors (18-2) beat the 12th-seeded Chargers (14-8) 14-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 in a quarterfinal.

ACH swept 13th-seeded Mt. Vernon Christian (13-9) 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 in a first-round match.

Springdale swept fifth-seeded Liberty Christian (17-4) 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 in a first-round match.

Mossyrock 3, Northport 0: The third-seeded Vikings (16-3) swept the sixth-seeded Mustangs (20-3) 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 in a quarterfinal.

Northport faces seventh-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in the fifth-place bracket on Thursday. The Mustangs swept 11th-seeded Entiat (15-4) 25-20, 25-14, 25-8 in a first-round match.

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 3, Fellowship Christian 0: The Eagles (12-3) beat Fellowship Christian (21-6) 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 in a seventh-place bracket match. SJEL lost to Watersville-Mansfield in four sets in a first-round match.