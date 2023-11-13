No-Li’s ‘Big Juicy IPA’ truck stolen and found vandalized in Spokane Valley

A No-Li Brewhouse truck was stolen over the weekend and later found spray-painted and damaged at the Spokane Valley Mall.

No-Li told its Facebook followers its bright green “Big Juicy IPA” Ford truck was stolen from its lot around 3 a.m. Sunday. The brewery offered $1,000 for its return. Just 13 hours later, Spokane Valley deputies found the vandalized truck, called in by mall security, with one person inside. The driver’s door and ignition were both damaged.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 34-year-old Justin Jaquith, according to a news release. He told deputies that he offered to buy the truck for $150 after the person driving it was treating it “poorly.”

Jaquith didn’t get a bill of sale for the car and said he should have known it was stolen because the No-Li logos were already spray-painted when he bought it, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant and a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

No-Li posted on Facebook the truck was “a tad dinged up.”

“A special thank you to the community members who sent in tips and the City of Spokane Police Department & Spokane Valley Police Department for locating the truck and making an arrest,” No-Li wrote.

Based on law enforcement’s review of security footage, it doesn’t appear that Jaquith was the person who stole the car , so the investigation is ongoing.