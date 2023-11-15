Fog caused hunter to lose way in woods outside Cheney

Rescuers located a hunter lost in fog southwest of Cheney on Tuesday evening after the man called 911 with 5% remaining on his phone battery.

Dispatchers determined the hunter’s general location on the Columbia Plateau Trail by tracking his call, a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The man said he became unsure which way to go after eight hours of walking in darkness and fog, the release said.

An initial search by patrol deputies was unsuccessful because of limited trail access, but search and rescue deputies on ATVs were able to find the man.

According to the news release, the man was cold, tired and relieved to be found, but he turned down medical attention.