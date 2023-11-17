Spokane Velocity will make USL home debut against Richmond on March 16

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

The date is set: Spokane Velocity FC will welcome the Richmond Kickers on March 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium for the first home game in franchise history.

March 16 will mark the second game in the inaugural season for Velocity FC, which will open its season on the road on March 9 at the Greenville Triumph in South Carolina.

USL League One will enter its sixth season in 2024 with 12 teams.

“This is an exciting time in Spokane. It’s awesome to be hosting such a well-established team in our very first game in ONE Spokane Stadium,” Spokane Velocity FC vice president Phil Harrison, said in a news release. “We cannot wait to see what the rest of the schedule will look like.”

The Kickers were founded in 1993 and are one of the two longest continuously run professional outdoor soccer clubs in the United States. They have won three league titles and earned a U.S. Open Cup in 1995.

In 2022, they had the best regular-season record, but last season they finished 6-15-11 and in 11th place.

The game against Richmond will be the first of 16 home games at the new stadium. The rest of the schedule will be announced in early December.

Single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in February.

The Velocity announced their first head coach, Leigh Veidman, on Wednesday.