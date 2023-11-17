Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dylan J. Hillmyer and Jennifer M. Wittenberg, both of Dassel, Minnesota.

Mathew T. Sliger and Angela K. Peters, both of Elk.

Eric A. Warren and Michele K. Simmons, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin D. Morneau and Breanna L. Cool, both of Spokane.

Joshua T. Marsh and Cynthia N. Haney, both of Spokane.

James G. Bernhardt and Tracy L. Wells, both of Spokane.

Samuel D. Black and Britta E. Bunnel, both of Spokane.

Gary A. Tyr and Noyemi A. Hakobyan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Lauren McCoon, restitution of premises.

Kenneth J. Green v. Tammi Ruggles, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Chase Webb, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Calvin Conrad, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Sharron Davis, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Katrina Myers, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Sarah Schelin, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Brittney Macklin, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Kristopher Brewer, restitution of premises.

Enjoy! The River LLC v. Damon Del Toro, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Raen Ranalla, restitution of premises.

Rock Creek II Apartments LLC v. Erica Bennett, property damages.

Kristi Hunziker v. Kraig Gardner, seeking quiet title.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Korie Dixson, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Michael J. White, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Cheryl Henry, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Joel Watson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Joshua Letchworth, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Joseph D. Barton, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kassaundra Labute, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Vikki Hansen, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Omar Linton, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Kelly Wilson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Juliet Robinson, money claimed owed.

Tiana Richie v. Benjamin B. Hart, complaint.

Nicole Brockington v. Benjamin B. Hart, complaint.

Kaitlyn Hinkle v. Austin Van Patter, Liberty Park Greenhouse Inc., et al., complaint.

Mallory Paint Store Inc. v. John Fleming and Nicole Hecla, complaint for money owed and against bond.

Angela Smith v. Aaron Abney and Shannon Soderstrom, complaint.

PSP Riverton LLC v. Steel Icon LLC, complaint for breach of purchase and sale agreement.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reardon, David B. and Taisia

Hill, Robbie and Bartmess, Heather M.

Densley, Jomay and Devin C.

Clark, Kelli and Robert

Saludi, Gloria A. and Carter, Richard L. III

Ubario, Amizadai and Juarez, Adrian

Phillips, Lori and Brian

Michael, Joel W. and Yuka

Skinner, Judy and JC

Coffey, John and Lori

Legal separations granted

Brighton, Megan M. and Thomas E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jason E. Reece, 52; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Christopher D. Smith, 32; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and second-degree assault.

Steven H. Cochran, 32; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Collin S. Vaughn, 39; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Tyler J. Mackin, 23; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Kurtis P. Durandisse, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Daniel J. Jones, 34; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

James C. Speelman, 29; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Geraldine D. Alex, 47; $500 in restitution, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgery on a certificate of title.

Tahjanae H. Wilder, 23; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Gary C. Angell, 28; nine days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Amber K. Beach, 41; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Ian B. Bennington, 51; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and displaying a weapon.

Curtis D. Boyd, 42; 17 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Kyle J. Cox, 36; 24 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

William M. Crane, 52; 30 days in jail converted to 29 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Levi R. Hammond, 26; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Cody M. Lyman, 35; 11 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jacob C. Miller, 35; 14 days in jail, false statement to a public servant, first-degree trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel R. Ross, 53; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Traci M. Rouleau, 36; one day in jail converted to three days of community service, reckless driving.

Trever L. Seifert, 25; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Heather A. Stoddard, 39; 12 days in jail, false statement.

Blu L. Studd, 43; 18 days in jail, theft.