Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Samantha J. Spry and Heidi E. Gerke, both of Spokane.

Matthew O. Yaghmaei and Sydney N. Viola, both of Cheney.

Roman P. Burch and Joshua G. Edwards, both of Spokane.

Ryan O. Greule and Bailey A. Banick, both of Spokane Valley.

Tony R. Vang and Kasorn Saenyakul, both of Spokane.

Mirza Alagic and Karima Louk, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Weinman Living Trust v. Corey Field, restitution of premises.

Lidgerwood Housing LLC v. Thomas Cobb, restitution of premises.

Ashley Shafer Smith v. Gary A. Voss, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Dean Pattee, restitution of premises.

Cep III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Julia Bond, restitution of premises.

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Adeja M. Bell, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Christopher A. Claypool, restitution of premises.

Cep III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Tara Mackintosh, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Wilfred Lemjeik, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Rebecca Gorley, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Heather Maurer, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Malalynn Phillip, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Clanny Glanry, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Lena Nguyen, money claimed owed.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Karl Patterson, restitution of premises.

Michael Fruci v. Jennifer L. Tollefson, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Sabrina S. Ryan, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Garnet Smith, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Garland Warren, money claimed owed.

Frank Schade v. Mikel Poulsen, seeking quiet title.

Olivia Tannehill LLC v. Brandi Bennett, restitution of premises.

Dorean Properties LLC v. Randi Baeman, restitution of premises.

Sarina L. Harter, Estates of Louise J. Hill and Solomon J. Hill v. Vincent Hill and Solomon Struckman, complaint for waste and damage to land and property.

Brandyn D. Blanchat v. Jordan Tampien and Matt Goodwin, complaint for monies due.

Law Offices of J. Scott Miller v. Adele Compton-Weed, James Reynolds and Omega Transport Service, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wallace, Allyssa N. and Jeremy J.

Sidhu, Pamil P. and Lein, Arild

Daniel, Miles N. and Jeni L.

Barksdale, Kadie M. and Hurst, Matthew J.

Coe, Elisa L. and Larry S.

Morgan, Katina E. and Ronald E.

Willoughby, Christie M. and Knight, Kevin R.

Massong, Michael S. and Mary M.

Legal separations granted

Scura Rilliet, Suzanne and George N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

John R. Gardner, 28; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Jacob M. Williams, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree identity theft.

Sean M. Driver, also known as Sean M. Jackson, Jeff S. Johnson and Jeffrey M. Price, 47; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Clarence K. Alfonso-Ona, 18; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree malicious mischief.

Ericka L. McCandless, 51; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Raynee D. Moore, 28; 120 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Emmanuel E. Tensley, 24; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Shayne S. Redding, 32; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Samuel I. Wilson, 28; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Dwayne J. Tolbert, 33; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and harassment.

Jose A. Badillo-Romero, 39; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Ezekiel Ali, 20; 90 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Harvey C. Maddux, 58; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.