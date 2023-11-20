The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
One injured in alleged DUI hit-and-run near Cheney

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A driver was injured and another fled after a hit-and-run on Interstate 90 Sunday night, Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

According to WSP, Amy Morfitt, 50, was driving eastbound near W. Salnave Road when she collided with a car in front of her. Morfitt’s car, which crashed into a nearby ditch, was totaled. The driver who was hit fled the scene, WSP said.

Morfitt was transported to Multicare Deaconess Hospital with recommended DUI charges.