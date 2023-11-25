Live updates: UW hosts Washington State for last Apple Cup as a Pac-12 game
Second quarter
5:37 – UW 14, WSU 7: Huskies go play action on a third-and 1. Cougars bite and Odunze runs wide open for a 40-yard TD pass. UW capitalizes on Ward’s interception.
7:13 – UW 7, WSU 7: Ward throws it right to Dixon for an interception on third-and-long. Costly turnover for the Cougars sets UW up at midfield.
11:12 – UW 7, WSU 7: Ball sailed on Penix on third down and the Huskies’ 43-yard field goal is no good. Penix hasn’t been sharp so far, just 7 of 13 for 60 yards. Looked like his elbow dropped on the third down attempt.
13:18 – UW 7, WSU 7: Cougars stuffed on a fourth down QB sneak. Tough break, after WSU’s third down pass was stopped just shy of the line to gain.
UW takes over at its 45.
First quarter
2:15 – UW 7, WSU 7: How about that for an answer? Ward delivers three straight big passes, capped by a 21-yard TD to Kelly.
WSU goes 76 yards in five plays, taking just 1:34. Ward is 6 of 9 for 84 yards.
3:54 – UW 7, WSU 0: Johnson punches in a 1-yard TD run and the Huskies strike first. Easy 9-play, 51-yard drive for UW. Penix 4 of 7 for 50 yards, including a 22-yard pass to Odunze.
8:53 – WSU 0, UW 0: Ward escapes the pocket on second and third down after he can’t find a receiver. Another three-and-out for WSU. Huskies start near midfield.
10:00 – WSU 0, UW 0: Cougars defense gets off the field after three-straight Penix incompletions. UW’s Heisman hopeful opens 1 of 4 for 12 yards.
Cougars start at their 11, after the Huskies punt takes a friendly roll.
12:46 – WSU 0, UW 0: Cougars start with a trick play and then are backed up with a false start leading to a three-and-out. Not a great opening possession for WSU, which will likely need a lot of points today.
Huskies take over at their 31.
15:00 – WSU 0, UW 0: Huskies win the toss and defer to the second half. WSU will start with the ball.
Pregame
When Washington and Washington State line up for the last edition of the Apple Cup as a Pac-12 Conference game today, it’s hard to say which team it matters to more.
For Washington: Another step toward the program’s second College Football Playoff berth and the first unbeaten run into the Pac-12 title game.
For Washington State: To be the ultimate spoiler, and continue its streak of bowl eligibility as the Cougars move into an uncertain future.
That will be determined when the Cougars (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) and No. 4 Huskies (11-0, 8-0) kickoff at 1 p.m. today at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Fox 28 will carry the broadcast.
UW played a slew of close games in conference play, most recently a 22-20 win at Oregon State last week.
WSU is coming off a big win over Colorado, snapping a six-game losing streak and serving as the Cougars lone bright spot since September. Maybe they’ll have one more.
Washington has dominated the all-time series against Washington State with a 75-33-6 record. The Cougars snapped a seven-game Huskies streak when they won in 2021, but UW eased to a 51-33 win last year in Pullman.
