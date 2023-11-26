Human remains reportedly found near Timber Ridge Road in Kootenai County

From staff reports

The Kootenai County Sherriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were reportedly found near Twin Lakes on Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 9:48 a.m. after a group of hunters were on their private property in the area of Timber Ridge Road and found the remains, the release states.

It is believed the remains have been there for “many months.”

Neither the cause of death nor identification are known at this time.

More information will be released upon further investigation.