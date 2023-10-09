Washington State’s road matchup with Oregon gets kickoff time, TV assignment

PULLMAN — One of Washington State’s bigger road games of the season now has a kickoff time.

No. 19 WSU’s road matchup with No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) will kick at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, the Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday morning.

Kickoff times & TV selections for week 8 🏈⤵️ pic.twitter.com/O2fETb4smu — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 9, 2023

The Cougars will be going for their first win in Eugene since 2017, when former quarterback Luke Falk led WSU to a 33-10 win at Autzen Stadium.

This will also mark Washington State’s third time playing on national TV this season, after its wins over Wisconsin (ABC) and Oregon State (Fox).

This weekend, WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) will try to rebound from its first loss of the season, a road setback to UCLA, when its hosts Arizona at 4 p.m. Saturday.