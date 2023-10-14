Montana withstands Idaho rally to win 23-21, recapture Little Brown Stein rivalry trophy

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Montana overcame its own stalled offense and the elusiveness of quarterback Gevani McCoy to beat No. 3 Idaho 23-21 on Saturday night at a sold-out Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

The 16th-ranked Grizzlies built a 17-0 lead in the first half – Junior Bergen’s 76-yard touchdown catch was the biggest play – and then clung to a 20-7 lead that stretched from halftime all the way until the fourth quarter, when Grant Glasnow added a 44-yard field goal to stretch the lead by three.

It was then Idaho’s offense sprung to life. McCoy, who finished with 336 passing yards, twice scrambled and found Hayden Hatten for fourth quarter, 19-yard touchdowns. The Vandals converted the first two-point conversion but not the second.

With 1:45 left, the Vandals recovered an onside kick – but the play was ruled offside, and the Grizzlies recovered on the Vandals’ next try.

Even still, Idaho had life after Montana failed to convert on a fourth-down play. But with 42 seconds remaining McCoy fumbled, Montana recovered and kneeled for the victory.

The loss dropped the Vandals to 3-1 in Big Sky play and 5-2 overall. Montana improved to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Big Sky.