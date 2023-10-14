No. 7 Huskies find way to finish in 36-33 win over No. 8 Oregon

Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On Monday, five days prior to the most meaningful Oregon game in Husky history, UW coach Kalen DeBoer discussed his team’s ability to transcend both successes and mistakes.

“I spoke to the team yesterday, after watching a little bit of college football Saturday afternoon, Saturday night,” he said. “It is so easy to see the teams that — you can see it through their body language — are they able to move past a moment that didn’t go their way? And then the other end of it is, when things are really going your way, are you someone that has that killer instinct, or do you let off the gas and think everything is going to be OK?

“The 1-0 mindset, I know it’s a cliché but we really, really buy into that. We can move on.”

On Saturday, the successes and mistakes mounted on Montlake.

In a 36-33 win over No. 8 Oregon, No. 7 Washington persevered through imperfection.

After the Huskies punted on their opening drive, the UW defense responded — forcing an Oregon three-and-out to start the game. Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. then sprung to life, ripping a 43-yard pass to wide receiver Rome Odunze and a 26-yard touchdown to senior receiver Giles Jackson to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead.

Unsurprisingly, the departing Pac-12 programs proceeded to trade haymakers in a sold-out Husky Stadium.

Despite a tidal wave of purple pouring out of both grandstands, and ESPN College GameDay broadcasting live from Red Square, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez manning the sideline in a Husky shirt, neither blinked.

At least, at first.

After Washington snatched a 7-0 lead, the Ducks delivered a 14-play, 90-yard answer — culminating in a 12-yard Bucky Irving touchdown trot and a Patrick Herbert 2-point conversion.

After Oregon snatched back an 8-7 lead, UW unsurprisingly responded — with Penix lofting a 26-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk to take the advantage back.

On and on, both high-powered programs repeated the recipe — success, mistake, heaving haymaker. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix created time and located Herbert for an 11-yard score … before UW running back Dillon Johnson rumbled in from seven yards out to regain momentum (and a 22-15 lead). The Huskies held Oregon’s Camden Lewis to a 45-yard field goal … before an Odunze slip gave way to a Penix interception.

Even then, with Oregon driving at the end of the half, the Huskies found an answer.

Trailing 22-18 with nine seconds left, Nix threw an errant incompletion at wide receiver Traeshon Holden’s feet on third down from the Husky 3. On fourth-and-3, Ducks coach Dan Lanning opted to go for it — not for the last time — and Nix lofted a prayer into the end zone that UW safety Dominique Hampton volleyball spiked out of bounds to end the half.

UW started the second half with a signature flurry — forcing a 3-and-out, before Penix lobbed a looper to Odunze for a 17-yard touchdown that gave the Huskies a 29-18 lead. The Ducks’ ensuing drive also died on fourth-and-3, as Nix’s pass for wide receiver Troy Franklin was denied by cornerback Elijah Jackson on the Huskies’ 8-yard line.

The Huskies had mounds of momentum, and an 11-point lead.

But to reference DeBoer, UW let off the gas — and the lead disintegrated.

Specifically, back-to-back uncharacteristic three-and-outs were answered with Oregon touchdowns — as Nix uncorked a running 30-yarder to Franklin, before running back Jordan James barreled through UW’s Hampton, Jackson and safety Kamren Fabiculanan for an emphatic 10-yard go-ahead score.

Trailing 33-29, with a 12-game winning streak on the line, UW ripped off a 13-play, 58-yard drive … but couldn’t close. On first-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Johnson took a hand off up the middle and looked primed to score, but was stuffed at the 1-yard line. Johnson’s next two rushes were successively stoned.

On fourth-and-1 from the Oregon 1, Penix took a shotgun snap, turned and handed to … true freshman Tybo Rogers?

Rogers’ first carry of the day was stuffed by former UW defensive tackle Taki Taimani for a 1-yard loss, momentarily extinguishing the Huskies’ hopes.

But UW’s defense — given up for dead — persevered instead. On fourth-and-3 from the Husky 47-yard line, Nix’s pass for Tez Johnson sailed wide, giving Penix the ball back with 2:11 left.

From there, Penix and Co. made their move. The Heisman candidate quarterback ripped a 35-yard strike to Polk between Duck defenders, before returning to Odunze for a momentous 18-yard touchdown. Oregon’s Lewis then missed a 43-yard game-tying field goal attempt as time expired, ensuring Washington’s walk-off win.