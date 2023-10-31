First Friday is 5-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Avenue West Gallery – Exhibiting artworks by painter Ladd Bjorneby and photographer Jakob Chester. Refreshments and live music provided, 3-7 p.m. 907 W. Boone, Suite B. (509) 838-4999.

Craftsmen Cellars – Showcasing Karen Robinette’s watercolor paintings, 5-8 p.m. 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

Historic Davenport Hotel – Pop Up Gallery showcasing Ben Joyce’s aerial landscapes, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 10 S. Post St. (509) 455-8888

Entropy – Featuring artist June T. Sanders and collaborations with Abigail Hansel and live music, 5-10 p.m. 101 N. Stevens St. (509) 414-3226.

Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center – Exhibiting the 2023 Regional Watercolor Invitational, 4-7 p.m. 125 S. Stevens.

Hamilton Studio – “Truth, Justice and Love” exhibition featuring the photography of Robert Lloyd, 6-9 p.m., guest lecture at 7 p.m. 1427 W. Dean Ave. (509) 327-9501.

Indaba Coffee Roasters – RRAFA’s annual show with more than 40 large format works. 5-8 p.m. 518 W. Riverside Ave.

Liberty Gallery –”Everything Fiber” exhibits weaving, felting, quilting, eco-printing, and sculpture by many artists, 5-9 p.m. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Marmot Art Space – Over two dozen pieces by Butte artist Kelly Packer. 1202 W. Summit Pkwy. (509) 270-5804.

New Moon Art Gallery – “By Book Or By Hook” exhibition by Tim Lord. 5-9 p.m. 1326 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 413-9101.

Nuestras Raices – Day of the Dead at Our Roots Community Center, featuring music, art and food, 5-8 p.m. 1214 E. Sprague Ave.

Pottery Place Plus – Featuring works by Steph Sammons. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Steelhead Bar and Grille – Exhibiting works by mixed media artists Marcia McDonald and Maggie Andersen, and photographs by Nick Nelson. 218 N. Howard St., Suite 220. (509) 747-1303.

Terra Blanca Winery – Showcasing the mixed-media masterpieces of Molly Tage and Frank Gaimari. 5-7 p.m. 926 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 340-9140.

Terrain Gallery – “Flowers” showcases painted works by local artist Toby Keough. 628 N. Monroe St.

Uptic Studios – Featuring works by artist-in-residence Neicy Frey; chat with the artist in person. 402 E. Sprague Ave.

V Du V Wines – Spokane artist Craig Hunt and his daughter Mia Hunt exhibit their abstract and expressionistic works along with live poetry and music, 5:30-9:30 p.m. 12 S. Scott St. (509) 994-1044.