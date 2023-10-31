Halloween is tonight, and here’s what you need to know for trick-or-treating in Spokane

Halloween is finally here, and some are expecting at least one bright color to frequent the streets: pink.

“I feel like there’s gonna be a lot of Barbie costumes,” said Brayden Lewis, a senior at Mt. Spokane High School.

Lewis is expecting ensembles inspired by that and other movie releases from this year, but he also expects trick-or-treaters to stick to the classics.

“You gotta go original with like some Harley Quinns, some different superheroes like Spider-Man, Superman, Batman.”

Whatever you end up wearing, here’s what to watch for when it comes to weather, safety and where to get the best candy haul.

Weather

Spokane trick-or-treaters can expect light winds Tuesday but no rain or snow, and no significant view of the moon either.

“The biggest impact will probably just be the fact that it will be mostly cloudy,” said Laurie Nisbet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Over the course of the evening, cloud cover is expected to increase from 60% to 85%, she said.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-40s at 5 p.m. and gradually get colder as the night progresses, getting down to the upper-30s by 9 p.m.

This weather isn’t unusual for the end of October.

“It will be a little bit cooler than normal but not as cold as it has been in the past,” Nisbet said.

But the Northwest won’t be spared from precipitation forever.

“We’re going to be transitioning to rainier conditions by Wednesday night and through the rest of the week,” Nisbet said.

Where to go

For some, choosing the optimal location for trick-or-treating may be just as important as selecting the perfect costume.

Maggie Sylling, a senior at Lewis and Clark High School, recommends visiting South Hill neighborhoods.

“They would always hand out the king-sized candy bars, so that was the top tier spot to go,” she reminisced. “All the houses around Manito Park were always the best spots to be at. The houses on Grand Boulevard is where the best candy bars were.”

If a large load is what one is looking for, Lewis has a suggestion for north Spokane residents living near Camelot Park.

“Camelot is a good spot,” he said. “During Halloween all their houses give out king-size candy bars, and a bunch of kids go through that neighborhood trick-or-treating.”

Staying safe

While having fun is often top of mind on the last night of October, Cpl. Nick Briggs of the Spokane Police Department reminds trick-or-treaters to ensure the holiday is safe for everyone.

“One of the most potentially dangerous aspects of trick or treating is the risk of vehicle collisions involving trick or treaters,” he said in an email. “Everyone should follow the rules of the road.”

Briggs suggested wearing reflective clothing for visibility, and for parents of young children to be vigilant, to “ensure kids aren’t entering roadways unexpectedly.”

“Instances of people tampering with candy are rare, but it is a really good idea for parents to examine the packaging of treats to ensure there are no signs it has been altered,” Briggs said.

For older children participating in the festivities on their own, Briggs recommends “using technology to help keep tabs on their location.”

Correspondents Trevor Picanco and Luke Blue contributed to this report.