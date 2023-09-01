Week 1 prep football preview: Greater Spokane League teams kick off season anticipating new stadium opening

The biggest story in high school sports this season in the Greater Spokane League won’t happen on the field, but will actually be a field, when the new downtown stadium – dubbed ONE Spokane Stadium – opens Sept. 28.

For a few more weeks, the city schools will be nomads, but once the new facility opens Lewis and Clark, Ferris, Rogers, North Central and Shadle Park will finally have a place to call home they can all be proud of.

As for the action on the field, Week 1 features a few league games, some interesting nonleague games and a few programs trying to start a state playoff hunt on the right foot.

All games Friday, 7 p.m. except otherwise noted. Washington records listed from 2022.

Game of the week

Ferris (1-9, 0-8) vs. Lewis and Clark (3-7, 3-5), Friday 4 p.m.: As with last year, the South Hill rivalry game will kick off the GSL slate, but instead of the Ferris campus, LC’s Hart Field will host a varsity football game for the first time since Nov. 7, 1969, when LC beat Ferris 27-22.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane (9-2, 8-0) at University (6-4, 5-3): The Wildcats have experienced seniors at their skill positions and will look to exploit outside matchups with strong-armed quarterback TJ Haberman and track star Bode Gardner on the outside. U-Hi will try to find Division I tight end prospect Shane Skidmore as often as possible.

Gonzaga Prep (9-3, 7-1) at Cheney (3-7, 2-6): G-Prep is breaking in a bunch of new skill players and will rely early on a defense that returns several starters.

Central Valley (4-6, 4-4) at Ridgeline (3-7, 1-7): Mt. Spokane transfer Bo Reisenauer takes over for CV at QB behind a physical offensive line. Ridgeline finally has some experience and a solid senior class, led by QB Landon Garner and tailback Kole LeGrant.

Eastmont (5-4) at Mead (8-3, 6-2): Mead is replacing 15 starters, including many skill positions, but returns good depth in the front seven on defense.

2A

Medical Lake (0-10) at Rogers (4-6, 2-4) Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: The Pirates, looking to build on a four-win season last year, host the Cardinals on campus to start the season. All proceeds from the game will go toward wildfire relief.

West Valley (8-3, 5-1) at Freeman (9-3): The Scotties host the first game on their new turf field with a young team. The Eagles have a good nucleus of players on both lines returning as they sort out Rasean Eaton’s replacement at QB.

East Valley (1-9, 1-5) at Deer Park (4-6): University of Idaho commit Diezel Wilkinson is one of the most explosive players in the league and will line up everywhere on both sides of the ball for EV.

North Central (0-8, 0-6) at Lake City (2-7): These are two programs trying to get their footing in competitive leagues.

Timberlake (4-4) at Shadle Park (6-5, 5-1): The host Highlanders were disappointed getting bounced by Othello in a crossover game last season and lost a lot of offensive firepower.

Pullman (4-5, 3-3) at Lakeland (2-0): Led by senior QB Caleb Northcroft, the Greyhounds have a bunch of playmakers on both sides of the ball. The Hawks haven’t scored much in two games, but they have given up fewer than 10 points in both.

Moscow (1-0) at Clarkston (8-4, 5-1): The host Bantams return GSL offensive MVP Carter Steinwand behind center and first-team wideout Mason Brown.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene (1-1) at Sandpoint (0-1): The Vikings’ surprise season-opening win over Rigby was erased from memory when they were blanked at home last week by Rocky Mountain.

Post Falls (1-0) at Timberline (0-2): Boise is a long way to go for an early season nonleague game for the Trojans, especially against a team giving up 40-plus points per game.