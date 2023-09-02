Gray fire 97% contained, Oregon Road fire 86%

Containment levels at the Gray and Oregon Road fires continued to inch closer to 100% Saturday.

The Gray fire near Medical Lake was 97% contained, and the Oregon Road Fire near Elk was 86% contained, according to fire officials.

Firefighters at the 10,817-acre Oregon Road fire, which destroyed 126 homes, mopped up hot spots and worked to repair areas damaged by fire suppression efforts. Crews were expected to work on the fire for the next two weeks.

In Medical Lake, crews were expected to complete mop-up and rehabilitation work on the 10,085-acre fire, which consumed 240 homes, through the weekend. Evacuation levels were expected to remain at Level 1 – get ready – within the fire area for the duration of the Labor Day weekend.

Fewer than 300 personnel remained at each fire. Both fires started Aug. 18 and are under investigation.