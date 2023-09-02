On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix ESPN
10 a.m.: IMSA Challenge: Virginia International Raceway CNBC
Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC
1 p.m.: NHRA: Funny Car All-Star Callout Fox 28
3 p.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: New York at Chicago ESPN2
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Rutgers CBS
Noon: Jackson State at Florida A&M ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Oregon State at San Jose State CBS
4:30 p.m.: Louisiana State at Florida State ABC
Golf, women’s
6:30 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s club
4 a.m.: SPLF: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC
9:30 a.m.: Fiorentina at Inter CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia FS1
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
