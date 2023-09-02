The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix ESPN

10 a.m.: IMSA Challenge: Virginia International Raceway CNBC

Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC

1 p.m.: NHRA: Funny Car All-Star Callout Fox 28

3 p.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: New York at Chicago ESPN2

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Rutgers CBS

Noon: Jackson State at Florida A&M ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Oregon State at San Jose State CBS

4:30 p.m.: Louisiana State at Florida State ABC

Golf, women’s

6:30 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s club

4 a.m.: SPLF: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC

9:30 a.m.: Fiorentina at Inter CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia FS1

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change