The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
69°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Man arrested for downtown shooting Wednesday night

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Spokane police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday night in downtown Spokane.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. to a shooting in the area of State Street and Pacific Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a Spokane police news release.

Officers and emergency medical services personnel treated the victim before he was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

An officer found the suspect in the area and arrested him. Police said his identity will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident and who has not spoken to law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2023-20178292.