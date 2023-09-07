Man arrested for downtown shooting Wednesday night

Spokane police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday night in downtown Spokane.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. to a shooting in the area of State Street and Pacific Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a Spokane police news release.

Officers and emergency medical services personnel treated the victim before he was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

An officer found the suspect in the area and arrested him. Police said his identity will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident and who has not spoken to law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2023-20178292.