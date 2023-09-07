Prep roundup: Quinn Mueller registers hat trick to lead Ridgeline girls soccer over Central Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Ridgeline 6, Central Valley 0: Quinn Mueller registered a hat trick and the visiting Falcons (2-0) beat the Bears (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Mead 3, Eastmont 0: Mia Speir had three saves, Joey Hornyak added two and the Panthers (1-2) beat the Wildcats (0-2-1) in a nonleague game at Union Stadium.

Rogers 6, Kettle Falls 2: Lydia Hogan and Kaylee Romero scored early goals and the Pirates (1-1) beat the Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 19, Lewis and Clark 2: Makensie Morris went 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, Sloane Gardner added a homer and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2) in a nonleague game at Hart Field.

Mead 16, East Valley 4: Charlie Stern went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs as the visiting Panthers (2-0) beat the Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game.

University 13, Ferris 3: Maliyah Mann went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the Titans (2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Ridgeline 6-7, Walla Walla 3-12: Margaret Carvo went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and the visiting Falcons (2-0) beat the Blue Devils (1-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader in Walla Walla.

Rogers 35, North Central 1: Haley Bernard had four hits with a grand slam, and the visiting Pirates (1-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Shadle Park 16, Gonzaga Prep 3: Madi Keon went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (2-0) beat the Bullpups (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Central Valley 17, Cheney 2: Sofia Morales went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and the visiting Bears (2-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 2: Jillian Davis had 10 kills and Delaney Davis had 16 assists and the Wildcats (1-1) defeated the Tigers (1-1) 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20, 15-11 in a nonleague match.

Shadle Park 3, Ferris 0: Abbey Flerchinger had 11 kills and three aces with 13 digs and the visiting Highlanders (2-0) beat the Saxons (0-2) 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 in a nonleague match.

Pullman 3, Cheney 0: Gabriella Oliver had 18 assists with seven digs and the Greyhounds (2-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-1) 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 in a nonleague match.