42-year-old shot identified as man shot and killed in Logan Neighborhood

Spokane police investigate a fatal shooting Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, near Astor Street and Ermina Avenue in the Logan Neighborhood.  (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A man was shot and killed last weekend in the Logan Neighborhood, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Christopher Smith, 42, died from multiple gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the medical examiner. The office ruled the death a homicide.

Spokane police said in a news release a bail bonds agent was trying to take Smith, who had a warrant, into custody when an altercation ensued between the two Sept. 2 near Montgomery Avenue and Astor Street. The agent then shot Smith, who died at the scene.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said Friday no one had been arrested, and that investigators spoke with everyone involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, she said.