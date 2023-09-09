Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep football falls in California; University slowpitch wins two in tourney

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Football

Inglewood (Calif.) 32, Gonzaga Prep 19: Damon Wrighster threw two touchdown passes in a big second quarter and ran for an insurance score in the fourth as the Sentinels (2-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-1) in a nonleague game in Inglewood, California.

Inglewood scored four TDs in the second quarter and led 26-7 at halftime.

The Bullpups got a 20-yard TD pass from Bodie Stafford to Isaiah Docken in the third quarter and a 1-yard scoring run by Nate Moinette, completing a 10-play drive, with roughly 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.

Wrighster completed a couple of long passes and scored on a 20-yard run to make it 32-19 with 4 minutes to go.

G-Prep threw incomplete on fourth-and-3 at its 44 on the next possession, and Inglewood ran out the clock.

Jonah Keller had a 70-yard touchdown run for G-Prep in the first half. He had six carries for 105 yards. Stafford went 3 of 10 for 38 yards.

Victor Santino carried 29 times for 172 yards with two touchdowns for Inglewood.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 4, Bellarmine 1: Natilie Wright scored an insurance goal in the 65th minute, and the Bullpups (2-1) topped the visiting Lions (0-1) in a nonleague game. Julie Few, Ellie Nolette and Hannah Boyum added markers for G-Prep.

Mead 4, Moses Lake 0: Grace Howard had a goal with two assists, and the visiting Panthers (2-2) beat the Mavericks (0-2) in a nonleague game. Masyn Thielman, Liz Brooks and Rylee Vanos added goals for Mead.

Eastmont 4, Central Valley 1: Kylee Maytrychit and Paige Fischer scored, and the Wildcats (1-2-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-3) in a nonleague game. Cameron Bringhurst scored for CV.

West Valley 4, Ferris 1: Jenna Howe and Lauren Matthew each had a goal and two assists, and the Eagles (3-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-2) in a nonleague game. WV keeper Aubrey Lobdell made two saves.

Lewiston 2, Clarkston 2: Avery Lathan scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute, her second goal of the day, to help the visiting Bengals (4-3-1) draw even against the Bantams (1-0-1) in a nonleague game. Rebecca Skinner scored two goals for Clarkston.

Slowpitch softball

University 7, Moses Lake 1: Haley Walker went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and the Titans (4-0) beat the visiting Mavericks (1-2) in a nonleague game. U-Hi’s Hayden Wheeler had two RBIs.

University 6, Chiawana 3: Natalie Singer had two hits and an RBI, and the Titans (5-0) held off the visiting Riverhawks (1-2) in a nonleague game. U-Hi’s Kaidyn Howard added two hits and scored a run.

Cross country

Highlander Invite: Benjamin Morales (St. George’s) and Logan Hofstee (East Valley) won the boys and girls 2.5-mile races, respectively, at Shadle Park High School.

Morales (12 minutes, 59.19 seconds) beat out Tony Belko (West Valley) and Ty Crockett (Chewelah). Hofstee (14:11.64) topped Mead’s Charlotte Cullan and Raegan Borg.

Seaport Invite: Pullman swept the boys and girls team and individual titles in the 5,000-meter races at Beachview Park in Clarkston.

Leonardo Hoffman won the boys race in 18:13.50. Shahad Akasha took the girls race at 19:49.58.