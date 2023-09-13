Adam Sandler to play Spokane Arena on Oct. 16

After a successful arena run in 2022, Adam Sandler is back on the road cracking jokes and performing comedic songs.

Tickets for Sandler’s show Oct. 16 at the Spokane Arena go on sale Friday at noon.

The popular actor-comic is one of the busiest entertainers in the business.

The recent recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is known for his comedic roles in such films as “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy.” Sandler has been even more impressive in such comedy-dramas as “Hustle” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” and the crime drama “Uncut Gems.”

But some may forget that Sandler was a stand-up comic prior to landing a gig on “Saturday Night Live” a generation ago.

Expect Sandler to deliver amusing tunes in the vein of his popular singles, “The Chanukah Song” and “The Thanksgiving Song.”

Count on silly stories, a look back at an extraordinary career and jokes about his family.

Sandler, 57, is hitting the road during the Writer’s Guild strike.

The Arena’s capacity is 10,500, but Sandler has sold more in arenas around the country, so tickets should move quickly.

Tickets for Christian recording artist Tobymac, who will perform Feb. 22 at the Arena, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday as well.

For the Sandler show, tickets range from $39.50 to $169.50 and go on sale to the general public starting at noon Friday at TicketsWest.com.