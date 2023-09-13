Body found in Dishman Hills area

From staff reports

Deputies discovered a body in the Dishman Hills area Tuesday while searching for a missing 22-year-old whose car was found nearby.

Deputies found the male’s body Tuesday evening while searching for Daniel Pronkin, who was last seen leaving his home September 6 and whose car was discovered abandoned in the Dishman Hills area the next day, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office press release. Someone reported the car to law enforcement on Tuesday, spurring the search.

While deputies “believe the decedent could be the missing person,” they noted in the release that the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity and cause and manner of death. There were no apparent signs of a struggle or assault at the scene.