Major media outlet hiring Taylor Swift beat reporter

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The Gannett news agency is hiring a reporter to cover superstar Taylor Swift exclusively.

The “experienced, video-forward journalist” will follow the “All Too Well” singer for Gannett properties USA Today, The Tennessean, and more than 200 local news sources.

“Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy,” reads an ad for the gig. “We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.”

The 33-year-old’s Eras Tour packed U.S. stadiums throughout the summer and could generate $5 billion in consumer spending before ending in Toronto next year, according to Time. A film documenting the “once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon” hits theaters on Oct. 13.

“Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds,” reads the ad for the Swift specialist.

The media organization is looking for a journalist with a voice, but warns that they’re not seeking a reporter with a bias.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree, or comparable experience, along with at least five years in a “digital-first newsroom.” Remote applicants are welcome and can be based anywhere in the U.S. except for Alaska or Hawaii.

Compensation for the job ranges between $21.63 and $50.87 an hour, and may vary based on skills, location and experience.