What to Stream: New movie options and return of ‘The Morning Show’

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Several new and notable films available to stream this weekend are ones to keep an eye on, with a little something for everyone.

First up, check out the latest from Chilean director Sebastián Silva, “Rotting in the Sun.” This meta-comedy/thriller stars Silva and comedian/writer/social media star Jordan Firstman playing versions of themselves, running into each other on a Mexican nude beach, Zicatela. Firstman asks him to work on a show pitched as “Curb Your Enthusiasm, but positive,” and their relationship spirals out from there, with Firstman stalking Silva across the country. The film hit theaters last weekend and is streaming on Mubi Friday.

Also check out Silva’s 2013 film “Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus,” which is name-checked in “Rotting in the Sun.” Starring Gaby Hoffmann and Michael Cera, as well as Silva’s brothers, it follows two Americans on a journey through Chile searching for a hallucinogenic cactus, and it’s wonderful. Stream it on Tubi, Kanopy or rent it elsewhere.

Another Chilean cinema star has a film streaming on Netflix this weekend. Pablo Larrain, known for his biopics of Jackie O and Princess Di, “Jackie” and “Spencer,” tackles his country’s violent history head on in “El Conde” (“The Count”). In the film, Larrain imagines dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire, feasting on smoothies made of the hearts of his people, whirred in an appliance as brutal and banal as a blender. Filmed in stark black and white, Larrain applies horror tropes and the bleak aesthetics of Eastern European art house cinema to his metaphorical monster. It’s a fascinating film if at times a bit on the nose. Stream it Friday on Netflix.

For something a bit lighter, check out “Love at First Sight,” also streaming on Netflix this week. Starring Haley Lu Richardson (“White Lotus”) and Ben Hardy, this rom-com follows two young people as they meet and fall in love on a transatlantic flight from New York to London. When they land, she loses his number, and sets off on a journey to reconnect with him. The film uses a cute device of statistics and probability as a running theme, espoused by a mysterious recurring character played by Jameela Jamil. It’s a charming slice of romance with two appealing leads. Stream it on Netflix starting Friday.

Streaming Friday on Prime Video, Michael Peña stars in “A Million Miles Away,” a biopic of José Hernandez, who made the amazing journey from farm worker to astronaut. This inspirational story is directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella and co-stars Rosa Salazar and Garret Dillahunt.

The sports documentary “Kelce,” which premiered Tuesday on Prime Video, follows football star Jason Kelce as he moves through a dramatic year in his life on and off the field, playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles, expecting a child and competing in the Super Bowl against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

And of course, don’t forget to start streaming the third season of “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+. The Emmy-nominated series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as competing news anchors adds Jon Hamm to the cast this season and is must-stream TV. Stream it starting Wednesday on Apple TV+.